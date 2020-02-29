Turkish Airlines March 2020 Beijing service changes as of 28FEB20

Turkish Airlines in the last few days revised planned service resumption on Istanbul – Beijing Capital service. The Star Alliance carrier now plans to resume service from 09MAR20, one week later than previously planned. Airbus A330-300 aircraft will operate this route instead of 777-300ER.



Initially service reduces from 7 to 3 weekly, 4 weekly from 18MAR20.



TK020 IST0155 – 1610PEK 333 146

TK021 PEK0050 – 0625IST 333 257

Previously reported, the Star Alliance carrier plans to resume Guangzhou, Shanghai and Xi'An service by 29MAR20.