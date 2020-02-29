Russian carrier Yakutia has extended service cancellation to China, now scheduled until late-March 2020, instead of late-February 2020. Affected routes include the following.
Blagoveschensk – Sanya 05FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 weekly cancelled
Yakutsk – Harbin 30JAN20 – 28MAR20 1 weekly cancelled
Yakutia extends China service cancellation to late-March 2020
