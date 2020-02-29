Mandarin Airlines March 2020 Taichung – Vietnam service changes as of 28FEB20

China Airlines’ subsidiary Mandarin Airlines during the month of March 2020 is reducing service to Vietnam. As of 28FEB20, planned service reduction as follows.
Taichung – Hanoi 02MAR20 – 02APR20 3 weekly cancelled
Taichung – Ho Chi Minh City 09MAR20 – 22MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
