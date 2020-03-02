Qatar Airways March 2020 Iran / Korea service changes as of 01MAR20

Qatar Airways last week filed service changes for Doha – Tehran Imam Khomeini service. Previously not specified on Airlineroute, the oneWorld carrier has reduced service from 20-22 to 7 weekly, from 26FEB20 to 14MAR20 (Doha departure). QR498/491 is operating during this period with Boeing 777-300ER.



QR498 DOH2000 – 2240IKA 77W D

QR491 IKA0340 – 0520DOH 77W D



Reported last week, the oneWorld carrier cancelled other service to Iran, as reservation is not available until 14MAR20.



Doha – Isfahan 26FEB20 – 14MAR20 2 weekly A320/330

Doha – Mashhad 26FEB20 – 14MAR20 1 daily A320/330

Doha – Shiraz 26FEB20 – 14MAR20 1 daily A320



Separately, the airline has filed additional service changes for Doha – Seoul Incheon route. The airline has suspended reservations for this route from 01MAR20 to 31MAR20, although it is continuing to operate this route. In addition, operational aircraft will change from 777-300ER to A350-900XWB, from 01MAR20 to 30APR20.



QR858 DOH0210 – 1640ICN 359 D

QR859 ICN0035 – 0515DOH 359 D