China Southern resumes Shanghai – Taipei service from March 2020

China Southern Airlines later this week is resuming Shanghai Pu Dong – Taipei Taoyuan service, 3 weeks earlier than planned. The airline will initially operate 3 weekly flights, from 08MAR20 to 26MAR20. Airbus A321 aircraft operates this route.
CZ3095 PVG1345 – 1650TPE 321 247
CZ3096 TPE1750 – 1945PVG 321 247
Service operates daily from 27MAR20.
