Delta adds Seattle – Columbus / Dallas service from June 2020

Delta Air Lines in June 2020 further expands service at Seattle, as the airline’s new Airbus A220-100 aircraft to operate service to Columbus OH and Dallas. The latter is a service resumption.



Seattle – Columbus OH eff 08JUN20 1 daily A220-100

DL2488 SEA2230 – 0600+1CMH 221 D

DL2468 CMH0715 – 0925SEA 221 D



Seattle – Dallas/Ft. Worth eff 08JUN20 3 daily A220-100 (Last served until November 2004)

DL2323 SEA0730 – 1330DFW 221 D

DL2346 SEA1045 – 1645DFW 221 D

DL2189 SEA1730 – 2330DFW 321 D



DL2164 DFW0715 – 0930SEA 221 D

DL2323 DFW1400 – 1615SEA 221 D

DL2346 DFW1730 – 1945SEA 221 D