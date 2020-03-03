Denver Air Connections schedules new routes in 2Q20

Denver Air Connection from May 2020 is adding new route from Denver, with the offering of Denver – Clovis service. Fairchild Dornier 328 aircraft will operate this route from 01MAY20, operating 12 weekly flights.



KG5412 DEN1150 – 1310CVN FRJ x23

KG5418 DEN1830 – 1950CVN FRJ D



KG5408 CVN0745 – 0915DEN FRJ x23

KG5414 CVN1400 – 1530DEN FRJ D



The airline also intends to operate Minneapolis/St. Paul – Thief River Falls service from 01JUN20, with 12 weekly flights by Dornier 328. Reservation to open soon.