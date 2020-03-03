Denver Air Connections schedules new routes in 2Q20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Denver Air Connection from May 2020 is adding new route from Denver, with the offering of Denver – Clovis service. Fairchild Dornier 328 aircraft will operate this route from 01MAY20, operating 12 weekly flights.

KG5412 DEN1150 – 1310CVN FRJ x23
KG5418 DEN1830 – 1950CVN FRJ D

KG5408 CVN0745 – 0915DEN FRJ x23
KG5414 CVN1400 – 1530DEN FRJ D

The airline also intends to operate Minneapolis/St. Paul – Thief River Falls service from 01JUN20, with 12 weekly flights by Dornier 328. Reservation to open soon.

Routes Americas 2021

The route development forum for the Americas
Bogotá, Colombia  9 - 11 February 2021

Find out more

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.