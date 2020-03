Singapore Airlines / Silk Air March - May 2020 Network adjustment as of 01MAR20

EDIT: Singapore Airlines on 03MAR20 announced further service cut between March and May 2020. The additional adjustment will appear on Airlineroute early next week. Information listed below is based on data as of 01MAR20.

Singapore Airlines and Silk Air since last week filed frequency reductions for service between March and May 2020. The following is a list of reductions by weekly frequencies, based on comparison of frequency listed for the week of 13JAN20 vs the week of 01MAR20 (Additional changes for flights to Korea up to 03MAR20 has been reflected in this list as well).



Frequency changes for Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other routes with one-time cancellation, is excluded in this list. Operational aircraft changes on other routes is also excluded.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore – Adelaide Reduce from 7 weekly to

03MAY20 – 09MAY20 6 weekly

10MAY20 – 23MAY20 5 weekly

24MAY20 – 30MAY20 4 weekly

31MAY20 – 06JUN20 6 weekly



Singapore – Bandar Seri Begawan Reduce from 5 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 4 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 3 weekly

19APR20 – 25APR20 3 weekly

26APR20 – 02MAY20 4 weekly

03MAY20 – 23MAY20 3 weekly



Singapore – Bangalore Reduce from 10 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 9 weekly



Singapore – Bangkok Reduce from 42 weekly to

08MAR20 – 21MAR20 37 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 33 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 34 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 37 weekly

12APR20 – 18APR20 40 weekly

19APR20 – 25APR20 32 weekly

26APR20 – 02MAY20 35 weekly

03MAY20 – 09MAY20 40 weekly

10MAY20 – 16MAY20 39 weekly

17MAY20 – 23MAY20 41 weekly



Singapore – Brisbane Reduce from 28 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 25 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 24 weekly

22MAR20 – 04APR20 27 weekly

03MAY20 – 09MAY20 24 weekly

10MAY20 – 23MAY20 22 weekly

24MAY20 – 30MAY20 23 weekly



Singapore – Busan Reduce from 4 weekly to

01MAR20 – 14MAR20 2 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 3 weekly



Singapore – Christchurch Reduce from 7 weekly to

10MAY20 – 30MAY20 6 weekly



Singapore – Copenhagen Reduce from 7 weekly to

03MAY20 – 09MAY20 6 weekly

10MAY20 – 16MAY20 5 weekly

24MAY20 – 30MAY20 6 weekly



Singapore – Dhaka Reduce from 10 weekly to

01MAR20 – 04APR20 9 weekly



Singapore – Dubai Reduce from 7 weekly to

05APR20 – 11APR20 6 weekly

19APR20 – 23MAY20 6 weekly



Singapore – Dusseldorf Reduce from 4 weekly to

10MAY20 – 30MAY20 3 weekly



Singapore – Frankfurt Reduce from 14 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 13 weekly

22MAR20 – 04APR20 13 weekly

26APR20 – 02MAY20 13 weekly

03MAY20 – 09MAY20 11 weekly

10MAY20 – 30MAY20 12 weekly



Singapore – Fukuoka Reduce from 7 weekly to

08MAR20 – 21MAR20 6 weekly

19APR20 – 02MAY20 6 weekly

17MAY20 – 30MAY20 6 weekly



Singapore – Hanoi Reduce from 10 weekly to

08MAR20 – 28MAR20 9 weekly

12APR20 – 18APR20 9 weekly



Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 19 weekly to

08MAR20 – 28MAR20 16 weekly

29MAR20 – 05APR20 17 weekly

12APR20 – 09MAY20 16 weekly

10MAY20 – 16MAY20 14 weekly

17MAY20 – 23MAY20 15 weekly

24MAY20 – 30MAY20 16 weekly

31MAY20 – 06JUN20 18 weekly



Singapore – Hong Kong Reduce from 49 weekly to

12APR20 – 18APR20 46 weekly

19APR20 – 25APR20 43 weekly

26APR20 – 02MAY20 45 weekly



Singapore – Istanbul Reduce from 5 weekly to

26APR20 – 02MAY20 4 weekly

10MAY20 – 16MAY20 4 weekly



Singapore – Jakarta Reduce from 63 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 60 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 57 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 56 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 57 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 60 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 55 weekly

12APR20 – 18APR20 59 weekly

19APR20 – 25APR20 56 weekly

26APR20 – 02MAY20 54 weekly

03MAY20 – 09MAY20 58 weekly

10MAY20 – 16MAY20 56 weekly

17MAY20 – 30MAY20 61 weekly



Singapore – Johannesburg Reduce from 10 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 9 weekly

22MAR20 – 04APR20 9 weekly

03MAY20 – 16MAY20 9 weekly

24MAY20 – 30MAY20 9 weekly



Singapore – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 24 weekly to

26APR20 – 16MAY20 23 weekly

17MAY20 – 23MAY20 22 weekly



Singapore – London Heathrow Reduce from 28 weekly to

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 27 weekly

03MAY20 – 30MAY20 23 weekly

31MAY20 – 06JUN20 27 weekly



Singapore – Los Angeles Reduce from 10 weekly to

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 9 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 9 weekly

19APR20 – 02MAY20 9 weekly

03MAY20 – 23MAY20 8 weekly

24MAY20 – 30MAY20 9 weekly



Singapore – Male Reduce from 7 weekly to

22MAR20 – 25APR20 6 weekly

03MAY20 – 09MAY20 6 weekly

10MAY20 – 30MAY20 5 weekly



Singapore – Manila Reduce from 28 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 22 weekly

08MAR20 – 28MAR20 20 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 27 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 26 weekly

12APR20 – 18APR20 25 weekly

19APR20 – 25APR20 21 weekly

26APR20 – 09MAY20 22 weekly

10MAY20 – 16MAY20 21 weekly

17MAY20 – 23MAY20 22 weekly

24MAY20 – 31MAY20 24 weekly



Singapore – Melbourne Reduce from 33 weekly to

29MAR20 – 04APR20 32 weekly

10MAY20 – 16MAY20 29 weekly

17MAY20 – 23MAY20 28 weekly

24MAY20 – 30MAY20 30 weekly



Singapore – Milan Malpensa – Barcelona Reduce from 2 weekly to

10MAY20 – 16MAY20 1 weekly

24MAY20 – 30MAY20 1 weekly



Singapore – Mumbai Reduce from 17 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 16 weekly

08MAR20 – 28MAR20 15 weekly

29MAR20 – 05APR20 16 weekly



Singapore – Nagoya Reduce from 7 weekly to

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 6 weekly

19APR20 – 02MAY20 6 weekly

10MAY20 – 30MAY20 6 weekly



Singapore – Osaka Kansai Reduce from 21 weekly to

01MAR20 – 14MAR20 20 weekly

03MAY20 – 09MAY20 19 weekly

10MAY20 – 16MAY20 15 weekly

17MAY20 – 23MAY20 14 weekly

24MAY20 – 30MAY20 15 weekly



Singapore – Paris CDG Reduce from 7 weekly to

10MAY20 – 30MAY20 6 weekly



Singapore – Perth Reduce from 28 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 (from 27 to) 26 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 24 weekly

19APR20 – 25APR20 24 weekly

03MAY20 – 09MAY20 20 weekly

10MAY20 – 23MAY20 19 weekly

24MAY20 – 30MAY20 22 weekly



(Planned Increase from 28 to 35 weekly unchanged from 01JUN20)



Singapore – San Francisco Reduce from 16 weekly (10 weekly from 29MAR20) to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 13 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 12 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 11 weekly



Singapore – Seattle Reduce from 5 weekly to

10MAY20 – 30MAY20 4 weekly



Singapore – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 28 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 16 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 19 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 24 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 25 weekly

12APR20 – 18APR20 26 weekly

19APR20 – 25APR20 23 weekly

26APR20 – 02MAY20 26 weekly

03MAY20 – 09MAY20 26 weekly

10MAY20 – 16MAY20 21 weekly

17MAY20 – 23MAY20 22 weekly



Singapore – Sydney Reduce from 35 weekly to

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 34 weekly

03MAY20 – 09MAY20 31 weekly

10MAY20 – 16MAY20 28 weekly

17MAY20 – 23MAY20 30 weekly

24MAY20 – 30MAY20 29 weekly



Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 14 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 8 weekly

08MAR20 – 04APR20 10 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 12 weekly

12APR20 – 18APR20 8 weekly

19APR20 – 25APR20 7 weekly

26APR20 – 02MAY20 9 weekly

03MAY20 – 09MAY20 8 weekly

10MAY20 – 16MAY20 9 weekly

17MAY20 – 23MAY20 8 weekly



Singapore – Tokyo Haneda Reduce from 28 weekly to

01MAR20 – 14MAR20 26 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 27 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 26 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 27 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 25 weekly

12APR20 – 18APR20 24 weekly

19APR20 – 25APR20 22 weekly

26APR20 – 02MAY20 23 weekly

03MAY20 – 09MAY20 20 weekly

10MAY20 – 23MAY20 16 weekly

24MAY20 – 30MAY20 17 weekly



Singapore – Tokyo Narita Reduce from 14 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 13 weekly

19APR20 – 02MAY20 13 weekly

03MAY20 – 16MAY20 12 weekly

24MAY20 – 30MAY20 12 weekly

Silk Air

Singapore – Balikpapan Reduce from 3 weekly to

19APR20 – 25APR20 2 weekly

17MAY20 – 23MAY20 2 weekly



Singapore – Bandung Reduce from 7 weekly to

29MAR20 – 11APR20 6 weekly

12APR20 – 18APR20 5 weekly

19APR20 – 25APR20 4 weekly

26APR20 – 09MAY20 5 weekly

10MAY20 – 16MAY20 6 weekly

24MAY20 – 30MAY20 6 weekly



Singapore – Cairns Reduce from 7 weekly to

08MAR20 – 21MAR20 6 weekly

10MAY20 – 23MAY20 4 weekly

24MAY20 – 30MAY20 6 weekly



Singapore – Chennai Reduce from 3 weekly to

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly



Singapore – Colombo Reduce from 4 weekly to

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 2 weekly

12APR20 – 18APR20 2 weekly

03MAY20 – 30MAY20 2 weekly



Singapore – Da Nang Reduce from 11 weekly to

29MAR20 – 11APR20 10 weekly

10MAY20 – 16MAY20 10 weekly



Singapore – Darwin Reduce from 7 weekly (6-7 weekly from 29MAR20) to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 6 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 3 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 4 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 4 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 5 weekly

12APR20 – 16MAY20 4 weekly

17MAY20 – 23MAY20 3 weekly

24MAY20 – 30MAY20 5 weekly



Singapore – Hanoi Reduce from 4 weekly to

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly

12APR20 – 25APR20 1 weekly



Singapore – Hiroshima Reduce from 3 weekly to

26APR20 – 02MAY20 2 weekly



Singapore – Kathmandu Reduce from 7 weekly to

17MAY20 – 30MAY20 6 weekly



Singapore – Kochi Reduce from 14 weekly to

05APR20 – 18APR20 12 weekly



Singapore – Koh Samui Reduce from 14 weekly to

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 13 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 12 weekly

19APR20 – 25APR20 12 weekly

26APR20 – 02MAY20 13 weekly

03MAY20 – 09MAY20 12 weekly

10MAY20 – 16MAY20 11 weekly

17MAY20 – 23MAY20 12 weekly

24MAY20 – 30MAY20 13 weekly



Singapore – Kolkata Reduce from 4 weekly to

08MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly



Singapore – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 50 weekly (40 weekly from 29MAR20) to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 41 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 40 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 41 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 30 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 36 weekly

12APR20 – 18APR20 38 weekly

19APR20 – 25APR20 37 weekly

26APR20 – 02MAY20 38 weekly

03MAY20 – 09MAY20 36 weekly

10MAY20 – 16MAY20 39 weekly

17MAY20 – 23MAY20 40 weekly

24MAY20 – 30MAY20 39 weekly



Singapore – Makassar Reduce from 3 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 2 weekly

26APR20 – 02MAY20 2 weekly



Singapore – Male Reduce from 9 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 8 weekly

10MAY20 – 16MAY20 8 weekly

17MAY20 – 30MAY20 7 weekly



Singapore – Medan Kualanamu Reduce from 14 weekly to

01MAR20 – 14MAR20 10 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 13 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 12 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 13 weekly

19APR20 – 25APR20 13 weekly

26APR20 – 02MAY20 11 weekly

03MAY20 – 09MAY20 10 weekly

10MAY20 – 16MAY20 11 weekly



Singapore – Penang Reduce from 42 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 41 weekly

08MAR20 – 28MAR20 39 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 36 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 40 weekly

12APR20 – 18APR20 39 weekly

19APR20 – 25APR20 38 weekly

26APR20 – 02MAY20 37 weekly

03MAY20 – 09MAY20 39 weekly

10MAY20 – 16MAY20 37 weekly

17MAY20 – 23MAY20 41 weekly

24MAY20 – 30MAY20 38 weekly



Singapore – Phnom Penh Reduce from 18 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 14 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 15 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 14 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 15 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 16 weekly

12APR20 – 18APR20 17 weekly

19APR20 – 02MAY20 16 weekly

03MAY20 – 17MAY20 17 weekly

24MAY20 – 30MAY20 18 weekly



Singapore – Phuket

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 Reduce from 28 to 22 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 28 to 19 weekly

26APR20 – 02MAY20 Reduce from 35 to 31 weekly

03MAY20 – 30MAY20 Reduce from 35 to 33 weekly



Singapore – Siem Reap Reduce from 8 weekly to

26APR20 – 30MAY20 7 weekly



Singapore – Surabaya Reduce from 10 weekly (12 weekly from 29MAR20) to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 7 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 9 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 8 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 8 weekly

19APR20 – 25APR20 9 weekly

26APR20 – 02MAY20 10 weekly

03MAY20 – 16MAY20 9 weekly



Singapore – Yangon Reduce from 11 weekly (7 weekly from 29MAR20) to

01MAR20 – 14MAR20 10 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 9 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 10 weekly

26APR20 – 30MAY20 6 weekly



Singapore – Yogyakarta Reduce from 7 weekly to

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 5 weekly

22MAR20 – 04APR20 6 weekly

19APR20 – 25APR20 6 weekly

10MAY20 – 16MAY20 4 weekly