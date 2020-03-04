Vietnamese carriers cancels Korea service in March 2020

Vietnamese carriers this month (March 2020) is cancelling all service to Korea, including Vietnam Airlines and VietJet Air. Cancellation is in effect between 05MAR20 and 28MAR20 (VietJet Air still schedules certain flights on 05MAR20 and 06MAR20).
Affected routes include the following.
VietJet Air
Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Busan 4 weekly
Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Seoul Incheon 14 weekly
Can Tho – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly
Da Lat – Seoul Incheon 4 weekly (Previously cancelled from 19FEB20)
Da Nang – Seoul Incheon 21 weekly
Hai Phong – Seoul Incheon 7 weekly
Hanoi – Busan 7 weekly
Hanoi – Seoul Incheon 15 weekly
Ho Chi Minh City – Seoul Incheon 18 weekly
Phu Quoc – Seoul Incheon 14 weekly
Vietnam Airlines
Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Seoul Incheon 7 weekly
Da Nang – Seoul Incheon 7 weekly
Hanoi – Busan 7 weekly
Hanoi – Seoul Incheon 14 weekly
Ho Chi Minh City – Busan 7 weekly
Ho Chi Minh City – Seoul Incheon 14 weekly
Bamboo Airways has cancelled its service to Korea since 26FEB20, including 1 daily each Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Seoul Incheon and Da Nang – Seoul Incheon.
