Vietnamese carriers cancels Korea service in March 2020

Vietnamese carriers this month (March 2020) is cancelling all service to Korea, including Vietnam Airlines and VietJet Air. Cancellation is in effect between 05MAR20 and 28MAR20 (VietJet Air still schedules certain flights on 05MAR20 and 06MAR20).



Affected routes include the following.



VietJet Air

Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Busan 4 weekly

Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Seoul Incheon 14 weekly

Can Tho – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly

Da Lat – Seoul Incheon 4 weekly (Previously cancelled from 19FEB20)

Da Nang – Seoul Incheon 21 weekly

Hai Phong – Seoul Incheon 7 weekly

Hanoi – Busan 7 weekly

Hanoi – Seoul Incheon 15 weekly

Ho Chi Minh City – Seoul Incheon 18 weekly

Phu Quoc – Seoul Incheon 14 weekly



Vietnam Airlines

Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Seoul Incheon 7 weekly

Da Nang – Seoul Incheon 7 weekly

Hanoi – Busan 7 weekly

Hanoi – Seoul Incheon 14 weekly

Ho Chi Minh City – Busan 7 weekly

Ho Chi Minh City – Seoul Incheon 14 weekly



Bamboo Airways has cancelled its service to Korea since 26FEB20, including 1 daily each Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Seoul Incheon and Da Nang – Seoul Incheon.