LATAM Brasil cancels March/April 2020 Milan service

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

LATAM Airlines Brasil starting today is cancelling Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Milan Malpensa service, currently served with Boeing 767-300ER on daily basis. Service is cancelled or not available for reservation from 04MAR20 to 15APR20.

LA8062 GRU2355 – 1550+1MXP 763 D
LA8063 MXP2035 – 0510+1GRU 763 x14
LA8063 MXP2035 – 0515+1GRU 763 14

Routes Europe 2018

Routes Europe 2020
Bergen, Norway • 27 - 29 April 2020

With 45 meeting slots and unlimited networking opportunities, the event is your opportunity to engage in business-focused discussions with Europe's key decision makers.

Register now

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.