LATAM Airlines Brasil starting today is cancelling Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Milan Malpensa service, currently served with Boeing 767-300ER on daily basis. Service is cancelled or not available for reservation from 04MAR20 to 15APR20.
LA8062 GRU2355 – 1550+1MXP 763 D
LA8063 MXP2035 – 0510+1GRU 763 x14
LA8063 MXP2035 – 0515+1GRU 763 14
LATAM Brasil cancels March/April 2020 Milan service
