United Airlines in summer 2020 season plans to increase Guam – Saipan service, where the airline adds 10th weekly flight. The new flight operates on Saturdays as UA112/156, with Boeing 737-700 aircraft, from 01JUN20 to 03SEP20. Planned schedule as follows.
UA174 GUM0730 – 0811SPN 738 D
UA112 GUM1655 – 1736SPN 73G 146
UA117 SPN0915 – 0955GUM 738 D
UA156 SPN1830 – 1910GUM 73G 146
United plans Saipan service increase in S20
