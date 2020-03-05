Virgin Atlantic closes Sao Paulo reservations till early-Oct 2020

Virgin Atlantic in the last few days filed inventory changes for London Heathrow – Sao Paulo Guarulhos route. Reservation for this new route is closed for travel from 29MAR20 to 04OCT20. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft is scheduled to operate this route.



Following schedule is effective 05OCT20.



VS197 LHR2230 – 0605+1GRU 789 D

VS198 GRU1555 – 0750+1LHR 789 D



This route remains subject to Government Approval.