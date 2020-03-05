Qantas 2Q20 Trans-Tasman service changes as of 01MAR20

Qantas in recent schedule update filed selected frequency reductions for Trans-Tasman routes, mainly focusing on the 2nd quarter of 2020. Planned frequency comparison is based on week of 13JAN20 vs 01MAR20. Additional changes remain possible.



Brisbane – Christchurch 03MAY20 – 30MAY20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly

Melbourne – Auckland 03MAY20 – 06JUN20 Reduce from 25 to 21 weekly

Sydney – Auckland Reduce from 35 weekly to

03MAY20 – 23MAY20 33 weekly

24MAY20 – 30MAY20 32 weekly

31MAY20 – 06JUN20 34 weekly

07JUN20 – 13JUN20 33 weekly

14JUN20 – 27JUN20 34 weekly

Sydney – Queenstown

07JUN20 – 13JUN20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly

14JUN20 – 20JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 8 weekly