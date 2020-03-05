Finnair March/April 2020 East Asia / Italy service changes as of 04MAR20

Finnair yesterday (04MAR20) announced additional network changes. In addition to East Asia, the oneWorld carrier is also adjusting service to Italy and Korea. Cancellations for Mainland China service, as well as service reduction for Hong Kong, has been extended to late-April 2020.



Helsinki – Beijing Capital 06FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

Helsinki – Beijing Daxing 05FEB20 – 30APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Helsinki – Busan Planned 3 weekly launch from 30MAR20 has been postponed to 01JUL20

Helsinki – Guangzhou 05FEB20 – 30APR20 2 weekly (4 weekly in summer) cancelled

Helsinki – Hong Kong 01MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Helsinki – Milan Malpensa 09MAR20 – 07APR20 14 weekly cancelled

Helsinki – Nanjing 08FEB20 – 30APR20 2 weekly (3 weekly in summer) cancelled

Helsinki – Seoul Incheon 09MAR20 – 16APR20 1 daily cancelled

Helsinki – Shanghai Pu Dong 06FEB20 – 30MAY20 1 daily cancelled