Emirates suspends Bangkok – Hong Kong sector bookings in March 2020

Emirates this week suspended reservation for Dubai – Bangkok – Hong Kong service, as reservation for travel is closed from 07MAR20 to 31MAR20.



EK384 DXB0305 – 1205BKK1345 – 1740HKG 388 D

EK385 HKG2100 – 2315BKK0105+1 – 0500+1DXB 388 D



The airline’s flight information in the GDS continues to display EK384/385 normal operation at time this post goes to press, despite closure of reservation. Emirates’ continues to open booking for 4 daily flights to Bangkok (instead of 5) and 1 daily to Hong Kong (nonstop with 777-300ER, instead of A380).