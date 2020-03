Ryanair March / April 2020 Italy Service changes as of 07MAR20

Ryanair in the last few days updated its operation for Italy, for the period of 17MAR20 – 08APR20, as the airline plans to reduce operations by 25%. The following is a list of planned service changes to/from Italy, as of 1100GMT 07MAR20, based on comparison of OAG schedules listing as of 01MAR20 vs Ryanair booking system as of 07MAR20.



As previously planned weekly frequency varies on each week on some routes, the frequency comparison is listed week by week for most routes, instead of overall period. All changes listed below may see further adjustments.



Alghero – Bologna

16MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

29MAR20 – 08APR20 No service (Summer frequency 7 weekly)



Alghero – Milan Bergamo

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly



Alghero – Milan Malpensa 29MAR20 – 08APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Alghero – Pisa

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 5 to 1 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 6 to 2 weekly



Ancona – Brussels South Charleroi 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Bari – Berlin Schoenefeld 22MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Bari – Bologna

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 9 to 5 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 10 to 4 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 10 to 8 weekly



Bari – Brussels South Charleroi 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

Bari – Frankfurt Hahn 22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Bari – Malta 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Bari – Milan Bergamo

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 23 to 17 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 23 to 16 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 26 to 16 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 26 to 21 weekly



Bari – Milan Malpensa

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 9 to 5 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 9 to 2 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



Bari – Paris Beauvais

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly



Bari – Pisa

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 8 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 5 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly



Bari – Rome Fiumcino

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 13 to 9 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 13 to 7 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly



Bologna – Amman 29FEB20 – 09APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Bologna – Barcelona

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 9 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 8 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 12 to 9 weekly



Bologna – Berlin Schoenefeld

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly



Bologna – Bordeaux

29MAR20 – 04APR20 2 weekly cancelled

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly



Bologna – Bratislava 29MAR20 – 11APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Bologna – Brindisi

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 9 to 6 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 9 to 4 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 11 to 4 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 11 to 6 weekly



Bologna – Brussels South Charleroi

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 5 weekly

29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly



Bologna – Bucharest

22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly



Bologna – Cagliari

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly (Cancellation from 17MAR20)

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



Bologna – Catania

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 14 to 9 weekly



Bologna – Cologne

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly



Bologna – Copenhagen

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly



Bologna – Crotone 16MAR20 – 09APR20 3 weekly cancelled, except 22MAR20

Bologna – Dublin 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Bologna – Edinburgh 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Bologna – Eindhoven

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly



Bologna – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas 29MAR20 – 04APR20 1 weekly cancelled (Summer seasonal service delayed by 1 week)

Bologna – Ibiza

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 8 to 5 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 8 to 6 weekly



Bologna – Katowice 22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Bologna – Kefallinia 29MAR20 – 04APR20 1 weekly cancelled (Summer seasonal service delayed by 1 week)

Bologna – Krakow 22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Bologna – Kutaisi 10MAR20 – 10APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Bologna – Lamezia Terme

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 11 to 3 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 11 to 6 weekly

Bologna – Lisbon

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly



Bologna – London Luton

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly (Service cancelled 31MAR20 – 04APR20)

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



Bologna – London Stansted

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 13 to 10 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 13 to 8 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 16 to 9 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 16 to 12 weekly



Bologna – Madrid

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 9 weekly

22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 10 to 8 weekly



Bologna – Malta 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Bologna – Manchester 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Bologna – Marseille 29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly

Bologna – Palermo

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 17 to 10 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 17 to 6 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly



Bologna – Palma Mallorca

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly



Bologna – Paris Beauvais

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly



Bologna – Podgorica 02MAR20 – 09APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Bologna – Porto 15MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Bologna – Prague

05MAR20 – 14MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

15MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly (resumes from 19MAR20)

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly



Bologna – Santander

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 2 weekly cancelled

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly (resumes on 10APR20)



Bologna – Seville 29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Bologna – Tel Aviv 14MAR20 – 10APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Bologna – Tenerife South 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Bologna – Trapani

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly



Bologna – Valencia

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 3 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 9 to 4 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 9 to 5 weekly



Bologna – Warsaw Modlin

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly



Bologna – Wroclaw 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Brindisi – Eindhoven 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Brindisi – Frankfurt 29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Brindisi – Milan Bergamo

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 17 to 14 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 17 to 11 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 24 to 9 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 24 to 15 weekly



Brindisi – Milan Malpensa

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly



Brindisi – Pisa

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 1 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



Brindisi – Rome Fiumcino

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly



Cagliari – Catania 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Cagliari – Milan Bergamo15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 16 to 15 weekly

Cagliari – Paris Beauvais 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Cagliari – Pisa

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 9 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 12 to 6 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 12 to 9 weekly



Cagliari – Rome Ciampino

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 8 to 6 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 8 to 5 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 9 to 5 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 9 to 6 weekly



Catania – Berlin Schoenefeld

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly



Catania – Malta

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 9 to 5 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly

Catania – Milan Bergamo

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 8 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 5 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 20 to 7 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 20 to 12 weekly



Catania – Milan Malpensa

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 24 to 20 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 24 to 16 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 23 to 8 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 23 to 13 weekly



Catania – Perugia15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Catania – Pisa

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 9 weekly

22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 14 to 6 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 14 to 9 weekly



Catania – Rome Fiumcino

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 21 to 11 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 42 to 24 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 42 to 32 weekly



Catania – Trieste

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 3 weekly cancelled

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly (resumes on 09APR20)



Catania – Turin

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly



Catania – Venice Treviso

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 8 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 11 to 8 weekly



Comiso – Milan Malpensa

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 5 to 1 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly



Comiso – Pisa

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 4 weekly cancelled

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly (resumes on 10APR20)



Crotone – Milan Bergamo

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



Lamezia Terme – Malta 29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Lamezia Terme – Milan Bergamo

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 12 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 8 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 22 to 10 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 22 to 16 weekly



Lamezia Terme – Milan Malpensa

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 9 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Alicante

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Amman 27FEB20 – 08APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Milan Bergamo – Aqaba Winter seasonal service operates until 15MAR20, instead of 25MAR20. 2 weekly flights

Milan Bergamo – Athens

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 8 to 4 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 8 to 6 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Barcelona

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 25 to 21 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 25 to 14 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 21 to 17 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Belfast International 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 weekly cancelled

Milan Bergamo – Berlin Schoenefeld

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly

22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Bordeaux

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Bratislava

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly (cancelled from 17MAR20)

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly (resumes on 29MAR20)

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Bremen 22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Bristol 15MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Brno 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Brussels South Charleroi

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly

22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Bucharest

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Budapest

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 12 to 10 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 12 to 8 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 13 to 8 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 13 to 9 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Cologne

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 13 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 13 to 5 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 13 to 6 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Copenhagen

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 9 to 6 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 13 to 6 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 13 to 9 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Dublin

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly

22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 14 to 6 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 14 to 9 weekly



Milan Bergamo – East Midlands 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Edinburgh

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 9 to 6 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Eilat Winter seasonal service operates until 08MAR20, instead of 26MAR20. 2 weekly flights

Milan Bergamo – Eindhoven

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Frankfurt

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Gdansk 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Gothenburg 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Gran Canaria 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Hamburg

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Ibiza 29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Katowice

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly (resumes on 31MAR20)



Milan Bergamo – Krakow

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Lappeenranta15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Lisbon

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 12 to 9 weekly



Milan Bergamo – London Stansted

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 32 to 19 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 32 to 15 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 31 to 16 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 31 to 22 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Luxembourg

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Madrid

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 16 to 12 weekly

22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 16 to 9 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 16 to 12 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Malaga

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Malta

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Manchester

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 9 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 10 to 9 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 10 to 8 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Marrakech 22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Marseille

22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Naples

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 28 to 14 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 28 to 6 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 28 to 11 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 28 to 19 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Nis 15MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Sandefjord

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Palermo

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 19 to 13 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 19 to 10 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 24 to 10 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 24 to 15 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Paris Beauvais

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Porto

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 9 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 6 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 9 to 6 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Prague

05MAR20 – 14MAR20 12 weekly cancelled

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 12 to 4 weekly (service resumes on 19MAR20)

22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 12 to 10 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Riga

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Santander22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Santiago de Compostela 29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Seville15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Sofia

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 9 to 3 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Stockholm Skavsta 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Tallinn 22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Tangier 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Tbilisi 06MAR20 – 09APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Milan Bergamo – Tel Aviv 13MAR20 – 10APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Milan Bergamo – Thessaloniki

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Trapani

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Valencia

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 12 to 9 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Vilnius

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Warsaw Modlin

22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly



Milan Bergamo – Zaragoza

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly



Milan Malpensa – Alicante 22MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Almeria

29MAR20 – 04APR20 2 weekly cancelled

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly (Seasonal service begins on 11APR20, instead of 31MAR20)



Milan Malpensa – Bristol 29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Brussels

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 12 to 11 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 12 to 5 weekly

29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



Milan Malpensa – Bucharest

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly



Milan Malpensa – Dublin

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly



Milan Malpensa – Kaunas 29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Milan Malpensa – London Stansted 22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 19 to 18 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Madrid

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



Milan Malpensa – Palermo

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 13 to 9 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 13 to 8 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 14 to 8 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 14 to 9 weekly



Milan Malpensa – Valencia15MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Naples – Barcelona

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly

29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



Naples – Brussels South Charleroi

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly



Naples – Budapest 22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Naples – Copenhagen

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly (cancelled from 25MAR20)

29MAR20 – 04APR20 2 weekly cancelled

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly (resumes on 09APR20)



Naples – Eindhoven 22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Naples – Frankfurt Hahn 16MAR20 – 30MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Naples – Krakow 15MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Naples – Lisbon 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Naples – Madrid 22MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Naples – Malta

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly (cancelled from 17MAR20)

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly (resumes on 30MAR20)



Naples – Marseille 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Naples – Nantes 22MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Naples – Toulouse 23MAR20 – 11APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Naples – Valencia15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Naples – Venice Treviso

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly



Palermo – Brussels South Charleroi

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly



Palermo – Dusseldorf Weeze 22MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Palermo – Madrid 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Palermo – Marseille

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly



Palermo – Paris Beauvais 29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Palermo – Pisa

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 15 to 9 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 15 to 6 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 17 to 14 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 17 to 16 weekly



Palermo – Rome Fiumcino

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 34 to 13 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 34 to 23 weekly



Palermo – Turin

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 13 to 7 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 13 to 10 weekly



Palermo – Venice Treviso

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 12 to 3 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 12 to 6 weekly



Palermo – Verona

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly



Pescara – Brussels South Charleroi 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Pescara – Frankfurt Hahn 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Pisa – Berlin Schoenefeld

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly (cancelled from 17MAR20)

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly (operating on 01APR20)

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly



Pisa – Brussels

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 2 weekly cancelled

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly (resumes on 10APR20)



Pisa – Brussels South Charleroi

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 11 to 8 weekly



Pisa – Budapest

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly (operating on 16MAR20)

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly (resumes on 01APR20)



Pisa – Dublin

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly



Pisa – Edinburgh 29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Pisa – Eindhoven

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 9 to 6 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly



Pisa – Frankfurt 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Pisa – Girona 22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly

Pisa – Glasgow Prestwick 29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Pisa – Ibiza 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Pisa – Krakow15MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Pisa – Lisbon 29MAR20 – 08ARP20 3 weekly cancelled

Pisa – London Stansted

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 21 to 9 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly



Pisa – Madrid

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



Pisa – Malta

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly



Pisa – Manchester 05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Pisa – Marrakech 29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Pisa – Paris Beauvais

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly



Pisa – Prague

15MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly



Pisa – Seville

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly



Pisa – Tenerife South Service on 05APR20 cancelled

Pisa – Trapani

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly (operating on 04APR20)

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly



Pisa – Valencia

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly



Pisa – Warsaw Modlin 29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Rome Ciampino – Aqaba Seasonal service operates until 10MAR20, 2 weeks earlier than planned. 2 weekly flights

Rome Ciampino – Athens

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 13 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 11 to 9 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 11 to 10 weekly



Rome Ciampino – Berlin Schoenefeld

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly

22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly



Rome Ciampino – Billund 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Rome Ciampino – Bordeaux

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly



Rome Ciampino – Bratislava 22MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Rome Ciampino – Brussels South Charleroi

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 13 to 9 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 13 to 7 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 9 to 8 weekly



Rome Ciampino – Bucharest

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 12 to 9 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 12 to 8 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 12 to 6 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 12 to 8 weekly



Rome Ciampino – Budapest

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 8 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 9 to 6 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce form 9 to 7 weekly



Rome Ciampino – Cologne 22MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Rome Ciampino – Copenhagen

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly

29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



Rome Ciampino – Edinburgh 15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

Rome Ciampino – Eindhoven

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly



Rome Ciampino – Frankfurt Hahn

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly



Rome Ciampino – Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly



Rome Ciampino – Krakow

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



Rome Ciampino – Lisbon

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 9 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly



Rome Ciampino – London Stansted

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 35 to 23 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 35 to 19 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 35 to 21 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 35 to 26 weekly



Rome Ciampino – Lourdes 29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Rome Ciampino – Madrid

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 21 to 18 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 21 to 16 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 21 to 17 weekly



Rome Ciampino – Manchester15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

Rome Ciampino – Marrakech 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Rome Ciampino – Marseille

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly



Rome Ciampino – Nuremberg 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

Rome Ciampino – Palma Mallorca

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 2 weekly cancelled

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly (resumes on 09APR20)



Rome Ciampino – Paris Beauvais

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 12 to 10 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 12 to 9 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 12 to 6 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 12 to 9 weekly



Rome Ciampino – Prague

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



Rome Ciampino – Rabat 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Rome Ciampino – Santander

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly



Rome Ciampino – Seville

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 8 to 7 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 8 to 6 weekly



Rome Ciampino – Sofia

21MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly



Rome Ciampino – Thessaloniki

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly



Rome Ciampino – Valencia

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 8 to 6 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 8 to 7 weekly



Rome Ciampino – Vilnius

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly



Rome Ciampino – Warsaw Modlin

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 8 to 7 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 8 to 6 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 10 to 6 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 10 to 8 weekly



Rome Ciampino – Yerevan 15MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Rome Fiumcino – Alicante 15MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Rome Fiumcino – Barcelona

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 28 to 21 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 28 to 24 weekly



Rome Fiumcino – Brussels

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 12 to 10 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 11 to 8 weekly



Rome Fiumcino – Malaga 29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Rome Fiumcino – Malta

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly



Rome Fiumcino – Seville 29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

Rome Fiumcino – Tel Aviv

12MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 09APR20 4 weekly cancelled



Turin – Barcelona

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



Turin – Brussels South Charleroi

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly (operating on 22/23MAR20)

29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly (operating from 30MAR20)



Turin – London Stansted 22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 8 to 7 weekly

Venice – Barcelona

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 9 to 8 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 10 to 8 weekly



Venice – Bristol 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Venice – London Stansted

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 19 to 9 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 19 to 5 weekly



Venice Treviso – Berlin Schoenefeld

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly



Venice Treviso – Bordeaux 22MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Venice Treviso – Brussels South Charleroi

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 8 weekly

22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 10 to 8 weekly



Venice Treviso – Budapest 29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Venice Treviso – Cologne 29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Venice Treviso – Dublin 22MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Venice Treviso – Frankfurt Hahn 29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Venice Treviso – London Southend

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled



Venice Treviso – Malta 15MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Venice Treviso – Paris Beauvais

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly



Venice Treviso – Prague

06MAR20 – 19MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

20MAR20 – 12APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly



Venice Treviso – Valencia 22MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Verona – Brussels South Charleroi 29MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly