United International March / April 2020 service changes as of 06MAR20

United during the weekend of 06MAR20’s schedule update filed international service adjustment, for March and April 2020. The service adjustment also covers the airline’s Micronesia operation at Guam and Honolulu.



Chicago O’Hare – Beijing Capital 05FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Brussels 28MAR20 – 26APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, planned 787-10 service replacing 777-200ER unchanged

Chicago O’Hare – Shanghai Pu Dong 05FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Tokyo Narita 08MAR20 – 27MAR20 1 daily cancelled (Planned Chicago O’Hare – Tokyo Haneda from 28MAR20 unchanged)

Chicago O’Hare – Zurich Planned service from 28MAR20 delayed to 01MAY20

Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei UA176/095 1 weekly service unchanged

Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Kosrae – Kwajalein – Majuro – Honolulu 2 weekly unchanged (Mondays and Fridays, both Guam and Honolulu departure)

Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Majuro – Honolulu

01APR20 – 29APR20 Wednesdays service eliminates Pohnpei – Kwajalein – Majuro sector

05APR20 – 26APR20 Sundays service cancelled



Overall Island Hopper service reduces from 4 to 3 weekly. Breakdown of FSM and Marshall Islands frequency as follow:

Chuuk reduces from 5 to 4 weekly

Kosrae unchanged at 2 weekly

Kwajalein reduces from 3 to 2 weekly

Majuro reduces from 4 to 3 weekly

Pohnpei reduces from 5 to 4 weekly



Guam – Fukuoka 29MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

Guam – Koror 29MAR20 – 03MAY20 Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly (2 weekly service that extends to Manila unchanged)

Guam – Nagoya 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

Guam – Saipan 01APR20 – 03MAY20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly

Guam – Tokyo Narita 02APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Honolulu – Tokyo Narita 28MAR20 – 24APR20 787-8 replaces 777-200ER, 1 daily

Houston – Tokyo Narita 08MAR20 – 24APR20 1 daily cancelled

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong 05FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita 08MAR20 – 24APR20 1 daily cancelled

Newark – Barcelona 28MAR20 – 30APR20 767-400ER replaces 787-10

Newark – Beijing Capital 05FEB20 – 23APR20 1 daily cancelled

Newark – Berlin Tegel 29MAR20 – 11APR20 767-300ER replaces -400ER (Previously not covered)

Newark – Frankfurt

UA960/961 eff 20MAY20 777-300ER replaces 787-10 (Instead of 28MAR20, reflected few weeks prior but not covered)

UA074/075 eff 01MAY20 Planned 2nd daily service resumption scheduled from 01MAY20 instead of 28MAR20 (Previous plan: eff 25APR20)



Newark – Hong Kong 07FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled (UA to operate 1 daily upon service resumption)

Newark – Manchester 28MAR20 – 30APR20 757-200 replaces 767-300ER

Newark – Milan Malpensa Reduce from 7 weekly to

01MAR20 – 14MAR20 cancelled

15MAR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly (767-300ER replaces -400ER from 29MAR20 to 30APR20)



Newark – Rome 16MAR20 – 29MAR20 Reduce from 6-7 to 5 weekly

Newark – Shanghai Pu Dong 05FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

Newark – Tokyo Narita 28MAR20 – 24APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

San Francisco – Chengdu 05FEB20 – 30APR20 3 weekly cancelled

San Francisco – Hong Kong 08FEB20 – 30APR20 2 daily cancelled

San Francisco – London Heathrow 28MAR20 – 30APR20 UA930/949 787-9 replaces 777-200ER

San Francisco – Osaka Kansai 28MAR20 – 24APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

San Francisco – Paris CDG 28MAR20 – 30APR20 787-9 replaces 777-200ER, 1 daily

San Francisco – Seoul Incheon 08MAR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 7 weekly (12 weekly from 29MAR20) to 3 weekly

San Francisco – Shanghai Pu Dong 05FEB20 – 30APR20 2 daily cancelled

San Francisco – Singapore 08MAR20 – 23APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

San Francisco – Taipei Taoyuan 01MAR20 – 30APR20 787-9 replaces 777-300ER (Previously scheduled until 27MAR20)

San Francisco – Tel Aviv 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

Washington Dulles – Beijing Capital 05FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

Washington Dulles – Brussels 28MAR20 – 30APR20 767-400ER replaces 777-200ER

Washington Dulles – Frankfurt 28MAR20 – 26APR20 Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly

Washington Dulles – Geneva 28MAR20 – 30APR20 5 weekly cancelled (Except following dates from Washington: 02APR20 / 03APR20 / 17APR20 / 18APR20



Washington Dulles – London Heathrow

UA918/925 28MAR20 – 30APR20 787-9 replaces 777-200ER

UA924/919 19APR20 – 30APR20 767-300ER replaces 777-200ER



Washington Dulles – Munich 28MAR20 – 30APR20 767-400ER replaces 777-200ER

Washington Dulles – Paris CDG 28MAR20 – 30APR20 787-9 replaces 777-200ER

Washington Dulles – Rome 28MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled