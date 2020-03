Air Seoul / Eastar Jet / Jeju Air March 2020 service changes as of 06MAR20

Korean carriers in the last few days filed additional changes to its operation for the month of March 2020. As of 06MAR20, the following changes covers Air Seoul, Eastar Jet and Jeju Air.

Air Seoul

The airline is temporary cancelling international service for most dates in March 2020:

Seoul Gimpo – Jeju 01MAR20 – 13MAR20 Reduce from 25 to 2 weekly (4 weekly on 13MAR20)

Seoul Incheon – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang 01MAR20 – 22MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Da Nang 01MAR20 – 22MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Fukuoka 20MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Guam 01MAR20 – 22MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Hanoi 28FEB20 – 22MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong 29FEB20 – 22MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Kalibo 01MAR20 – 22MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Kota Kinabalu 01MAR20 – 22MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Kumamoto 16MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai 01MAR20 – 22MAR20 2 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Siem Reap 02MAR20 – 22MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Takamatsu 02MAR20 – 22MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 01MAR20 – 22MAR20 2 daily cancelled

Eastar Jet

The airline is temporary cancelling international service for most dates in March 2020:

Busan – Bangkok 06MAR20 – 25APR20 1 daily cancelled (Previous plan 15MAR20 – 28MAR20)

Busan – Hualien 21FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Busan – Kota Kinabalu 24FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Busan – Taipei Taoyuan 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly cancelled

Cheongju – Bangkok 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 weekly cancelled

Cheongju – Dayong 30JAN20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Cheongju – Haikou 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Cheongju – Shenyang 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Cancelled

Cheongju – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 7 weekly to

16FEB20 – 24FEB20 3 weekly

25FEB20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Cheongju – Yanji 10FEB20 – 31MAY20 Cancelled

Jeju – Hong Kong 29FEB20 – 29MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Jeju – Macau 07FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Jeju – Shanghai Pu Dong 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Jeju – Taipei Taoyuan 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Seoul Gimpo – Taipei Song Shan 27FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Bangkok Reduce from 18 weekly to

24FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang 29FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 daily cancelled (Previous plan: 1 daily in March)

Seoul Incheon – Da Nang Reduce from 3 daily to

13FEB20 – 15FEB20 2 daily

16FEB20 – 01MAR20 1 daily

02MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Fukuoka 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong 08FEB20 – 27APR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Hualien 18FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Jinan 29MAR20 – 27APR20 Cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Kagoshima 06MAR20 – 27MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Kaohsiung 26FEB20 – 27MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Kota Kinabalu Reduce from 9 weekly to

25FEB20 – 01MAR20 2 weekly

02MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Macau 07FEB20 – 27APR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Miyazaki 05MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Okinawa 07MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai 09MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Puerto Princesa Reduce from 7 weekly to

21FEB20 – 28FEB20 3 weekly

29FEB20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Sapporo New Chitose 09MAR20 – 27MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 09FEB20 – 27APR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 26FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 09MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Yantai 4 weekly cancelled until 27FEB20 (This route was originally scheduled until 27FEB20)

Seoul Incheon – Zhengzhou 09FEB20 – 25MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Jeju Air

Busan – Bangkok 16FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily cancelled

Busan – Cebu Reduce from 7 weekly to

01MAR20 – 21MAR20 4 weekly

22MAR20 – 25APR20 Cancelled



Busan – Da Nang 27FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily cancelled

Busan – Guam Reduce from 7 weekly to

01MAR20 – 29MAR20 4 weekly

30MAR20 – 25APR20 Cancelled

Busan – Saipan 01MR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Busan – Singapore 01MAR20 – 25APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Busan – Taipei Taoyuan

26FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly

01MAR20 – 21MAR20 14 weekly cancelled

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

29MAR20 – 25APR20 7 weekly cancelled



Cheongju – Taipei Taoyuan 16FEB20 – 23APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Daegu – Cebu 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily (4 weekly from 04MAR20) cancelled. All flights either cancelled or not available for booking from 29MAR20

Daegu – Da Nang 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled. All flights either cancelled or not available for booking from 29MAR20

Daegu – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 7 weekly to

11FEB20 – 22FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

23FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 25APR20 4 weekly cancelled



Jeju – Hong Kong 12FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled (All flights cancelled from 29MAR20)

Jeju – Kaohsiung 25FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled (All flights cancelled from 29MAR20)

Jeju – Taipei Taoyuan 26FEB20 – 25APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Muan – Bangkok Reduce from 4 weekly to

12FEB20 – 04MAR20 2 weekly

05MAR20 – 25APR20 Cancelled



Muan – Cebu 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Muan – Da Nang 18FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily cancelled (2 weekly 30MAR20 – 22APR20; Flights operating on selected dates in late-Feb and late-March)

Muan – Dayong 30JAN20 – 26MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Muan – Guam 25FEB20 – 07MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Muan – Kota Kinabalu 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled (All flights cancelled from 29MAR20)

Muan – Sanya 29JAN20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Muan – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 5 weekly to

11FEB20 – 23FEB20 3 weekly

24FEB20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Bangkok Reduce from 14 weekly to

17FEB20 – 29FEB20 7 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang 01MAR20 – 25APR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Cebu Reduce from 14 weekly to

18FEB20 – 29FEB20 7 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Chiang Mai 28FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Clark 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Da Nang Reduce from 14 weekly to

23FEB20 – 29FEB20 7 weekly

01MAR20 – 25APR20 Cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Guam 02MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Hanoi Reduce from 7 weekly to

18FEB20 – 27FEB20 4 weekly

28FEB20 – 31MAY20 Cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 7 weekly to

18FEB20 – 28FEB20 4 weekly

29FEB20 – 31MAY20 Cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong 18FEB20 – 25APR20 2 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Kaohsiung Reduce from 7 weekly to

23FEB20 – 26FEB20 5 weekly

27FEB20 – 25APR20 Cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Kota Kinabalu Reduce from 14 weekly to

10FEB20 – 01MAR20 7 weekly

02MAR20 – 25APR20 Cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Macau

07FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 daily cancelled

29MAR20 – 25APR20 1 daily cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Manila Reduce from 7 weekly to

20FEB20 – 29FEB20 4 weekly

01MAR20 – 18MAR20 Cancelled

19MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Phu Quoc 01MAR20 – 25APR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Saipan 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Tagbilaran 03MAR20 – 25APR20 1 daily cancelled

03MAR20

Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 7 weekly to

26FEB20 – 29FEB20 3 weekly

01MAR20 – 25APR20 Cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Vientiane 01MAR20 – 25APR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Vladivostok 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled (Previous plan reduce from 7 to 3 weekly)