Alitalia Mid/Long-Haul March 2020 changes as of 06MAR20

Alitalia last week filed frequency adjustment for European service for the month of March 2020. Following frequency comparison is based on weekly frequencies filed in the OAG as of 23FEB20 vs 08MAR20, for the period of 01MAR20 – 28MAR20. As usual additional change remains highly possible.



The following changes is based on information as of 06MAR20 (OAG as of 08MAR20).



As additional development occured in the last 24-48 hours, further changes have been filed, including the cancellation of all service at Milan Malpensa from 09MAR20 to 03APR20. Updated report will appear on Airlineroute by next week.



Total number of weekly flights DEPARTING from Italy to destinations outside Europe as follows:

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 178 > 161

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 183 > 116

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 179 > 104

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 182 > 104



Milan Malpensa – New York JFK

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 7 > 6

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 7 > 6

Milan Malpensa – Tokyo Narita

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 5 > 1



Rome – Algiers

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 13 > 8

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 14 > 7



Rome – Beirut

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 4 > 2

08MAR20 – 28MAR20 5 > 0 (cancelled)



Rome – Boston 08MAR20 – 21MAR20 5 > 3

Rome – Cairo

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 12 > 11

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 12 > 10

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 12 > 8



Rome – Casablanca

08MAR20 – 21MAR20 5 > 3

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 5 > 4



Rome – Delhi15MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 > 5

Rome – Johannesburg

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 4 > 3

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 > 2



Rome – Los Angeles 08MAR20 – 21MAR20 3 > 2

Rome – Mauritius

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 3 > 1

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 2 > 0

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 > 0



Rome – Mexico City 15MAR20 – 27MAR20 3 > 2

Rome – Miami

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 7 > 4

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 > 5



Rome – New York JFK 08MAR20 – 14MAR20 14 > 11

Rome – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 22MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 > 4

Rome – Santiago de Chile

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 5 > 4

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 4 > 0 (cancelled)

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 > 0 (cancelled)



Rome – Sao Paulo Guarulhos

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 12 > 11

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 11 > 9

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 13 > 8



Rome – Seoul Incheon eff 09MAR20 Service cancelled

Rome – Tel Aviv

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 27 > 13

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 28 > 3

15MAR20 – 27MAR20 28 > 0 (cancelled)



Rome – Tokyo Narita 08MAR20 – 21MAR20 7 > 6

Rome – Tunis

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 14 > 8

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 14 > 7

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 14 > 8



Rome – Washington Dulles

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 2 > 1

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 > 2