Turkish Airlines extends Iran / Iraq / Italy / Korea changes to late-March 2020

Turkish Airlines has in the last few days extended cancellation for service to Iraq, Italy and Korea, now extended to late-March 2020. Planned changes as of 09MAR20 as follows.



Gaziantep – Erbil 29FEB20 – 29MAR20 2-3 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Baghdad 29FEB20 – 31MAR20 17 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: until 10MAR20)

Istanbul – Bari 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 4 weekly cancelled (5 weekly from 29MAR20; Previous plan: Reduce to 2 weekly 11MAR20 – 28MAR20)

Istanbul – Basra 29FEB20 – 31MAR20 6-7 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: until 10MAR20)

Istanbul – Bologna 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 2 daily cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce to 1 daily 11MAR20 – 30MAR20)

Istanbul – Catania 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 7 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce to 4 weekly 11MAR20 – 28MAR20)

Istanbul – Erbil 29FEB20 – 31MAR20 20 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: until 10MAR20)

Istanbul – Milan Malpensa 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 4 daily cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce to 2 daily 11MAR20 – 31MAR20)

Istanbul – Najaf 29FEB20 – 31MAR20 5 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: until 10MAR20)

Istanbul – Naples 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 7 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce to 4 weekly 11MAR20 – 28MAR20)

Istanbul – Rome 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 4 daily cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce to 2 daily 11MAR20 – 31MAR20)

Istanbul – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 11 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce to 7 weekly 11MAR20 – 28MAR20)

Istanbul – Sulaymaniyah 29FEB20 – 31MAR20 11 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: until 10MAR20. Original plan: 7 weekly 01MAR20 – 07MAR20, 10 weekly 08MAR20 – 14MAR20)

Istanbul – Tehran Imam Khomeini 25FEB20 – 31MAR20 Limited operation

Istanbul – Venice 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 2 daily cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce to 1 daily 11MAR20 – 28MAR20)

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Baghdad 29FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Erbil 29FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: until 10MAR20)

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Milan Malpensa 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Rome 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 3 weekly cancelled