Etihad schedules Double Daily A380 Sydney service in 2Q20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Etihad Airways from 30MAR20 once again introduces double daily Airbus A380 service on Abu Dhabi – Sydney route, as EY450/451 switched to A380, replacing 777-300ER, until 30JUN20 (AUH departure). Selected dates may still see EY450/451 served by 777-300ER.

EY450 AUH1050 – 0630+1SYD 388 D
EY454 AUH2155 – 1750+1SYD 388 D

EY451 SYD1555 – 0040+1AUH 388 D
EY455 SYD2055 – 0540+1AUH 388 D