Virgin Atlantic yesterday temporary cancelled service to Israel, previously served by Airbus A330-300 aircraft. The 1 daily London Heathrow – Tel Aviv service is scheduled to be cancelled from 12MAR20 to 31MAR20, London departure.
VS453 LHR1450 – 2150TLV 333 D
VS454 TLV0700 – 1020LHR 333 D
Virgin Atlantic temporary cancels Israel service in March 2020
