American Airlines NS20 Long-Haul Changes as of 12MAR20

American Airlines on Thursday (12MAR20) announced expanded International service reduction, covering Europe and South America. Latest adjustment as of 12MAR20 for Northern summer 2020 season as follows.
Charlotte – Frankfurt 13MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled
Charlotte – Munich 13MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled
Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow 29MAR20 – 06MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily
Chicago O’Hare – Rome 28MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 787-8/-9 cancelled
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 16MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Frankfurt 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 787-8/-9 cancelled
Dallas/Ft. Worth – London Heathrow 15MAR20 – 06MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Madrid 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Paris CDG19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Rome
29MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Seasonal service further delayed to 07MAY20)
02JUL20 – 17AUG20 Planned 2nd daily with 787-8 cancelled (Reported earlier this week)
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Santiago de Chile 19MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 19MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled
Los Angeles – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 16MAR20 – 24OCT20 3 weekly 787-9 cancelled
Los Angeles – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 19MAR20 – 24OCT20 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled
Miami – Barcelona 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled
Miami – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 16MAR20 – 06MAY20 13 weekly 77-200ER cancelled
Miami – Madrid 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled
Miami – Milan Malpensa 01MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Previously cancelled until 01MAY20)
Miami – Paris CDG 19MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled
New York JFK – Barcelona 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled
New York JFK – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 16MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled
New York JFK – London Heathrow 14MAR20 – 06MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily
New York JFK – Madrid 19MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Previously cancelled until 07MAY20)
New York JFK – Milan Malpensa 01MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Previously cancelled until 01MAY20)
New York JFK – Paris CDG 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled
New York JFK – Rome 29MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Previously cancelled until 23APR20)
Philadelphia – Amsterdam
13MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled
07MAY20 – 04JUN20 A330-200 replaces 787-8
Philadelphia – Madrid 13MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled
Philadelphia – Paris CDG 13AR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled
Philadelphia – Rome 10MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-300 cancelled (Previously cancelled until 23APR20)
Philadelphia – Zurich 13MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled
Raleigh/Durham – London Heathrow 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled
Previously reported changes:
Boston – London Heathrow eff 28MAR20 Service resumption since March 2013, 1 daily 777-200ER
Charlotte – Barcelona 07MAY20 – 03JUN20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 04JUN20)
Charlotte – Rome 28MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily A330-300 cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 04JUN20)
Chicago O’Hare – Barcelona Service operates from 06APR20, instead of 03MAY20, 787-8 operating
Chicago O’Hare – Budapest eff 07MAY20 4 weekly 787-8, new route
Chicago O’Hare – Krakow eff 07MAY20 5 weekly 787-8, new route
Chicago O’Hare – Prague eff 08MAY20 5 weekly 787-8, new route
Chicago O’Hare – Venice 07MAY20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 04JUN20)
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Amsterdam 09SEP20 – 26SEP20 787-9 replaces 777-200ER, 1 daily
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Beijing Capital 06FEB20 – 23OCT20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Previously cancelled until 24APR20)
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Dublin Service operates from 07MAY20, instead of 06JUN20, 787-9 operating
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Hong Kong
03FEB20 – 01JUL20 1 daily cancelled
02JUL20 – 23OCT20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Reykjavik Keflavik Seasonal service cancelled in S20
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Seoul Incheon
04MAR20 – 01MAY20 1 daily cancelled
eff 07MAY20 787-8 replaces 787-9 (787-9 operates 02MAY20 – 06MAY20)
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Shanghai Pu Dong 31MAR20 – 23OCT20 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Previously cancelled until 24APR20)
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tel Aviv eff 09SEP20 New route, 4 weekly 787-9
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo Haneda
eff 29MAR20 Planned 1 daily 777-300ER unchanged, replacing 1 of 2 daily Tokyo Narita service
eff 07MAY20 787-8 replaces 777-300ER
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo Narita
eff 29MAR20 Planned reduction from 2 to 1 daily unchanged
eff 07MAY20 787-8 replaces 787-9
Los Angeles – Auckland 07OCT20 – 23OCT20 Seasonal service operates 3 weeks earlier than planned, 787-8 replaces -9
Los Angeles – Beijing Capital 31JAN20 – 23OCT20 1 daily cancelled (Previously cancelled until 24APR20)
Los Angeles – Hong Kong 03FEB20 – 23OCT20 1 daily cancelled (Previously cancelled until 24APR20)
Los Angeles – London Heathrow eff 29MAR20 AA136/135 777-200ER replaces -300ER
Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong 31JAN20 – 23OCT20 1 daily cancelled (Previously cancelled until 24APR20)
Los Angeles – Sydney 01MAY20 – 18MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, 787-9 operating
Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda
eff 29MAR20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily unchanged
eff 07MAY20 787-8 replaces -9, 2 daily
Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita eff 29MAR20 1 daily service cancelled
Miami – Cordoba eff 06MAY20 3 weekly 767 service cancelled
Miami – Lima eff 29MAR20 Increase from 2 to 3 daily
Miami – Montevideo eff 07MAY20 Year-round service converts to Northern summer only. Service to resume on 18DEC20
Philadelphia – Berlin Tegel eff 05JUN20 Seasonal service increase from 4 to 7 weekly, 767-300ER operating
Philadelphia – Bologna Seasonal service cancelled in S20, previously scheduled 4 weekly from 04JUN20
Philadelphia – Casablanca 04JUN20 – 08SEP20 3 weekly 757, new route
Philadelphia – Dublin 29MAR20 – 06MAY20 A330-300 replaces -200, 1 daily
Philadelphia – Dubrovnik eff 04JUN20 Seasonal service increase from 3 to 7 weekly, 767-300ER operating
Philadelphia – Manchester 787-8 replaced by following
28MAR20 – 06APR20 767-300ER
07APR20 – 06MAY20 A330-200
07MAY20 – 24OCT20 767-300ER
Philadelphia – Prague 07MAY20 – 04JUN20 767-300ER replaces A330-200 (Previously 767 filed for entire summer season)
Philadelphia – Reykjavik Keflavik eff 04JUN20 New route, 1 daily 757, replacing Dallas – Reykjavik
