American Airlines NS20 Long-Haul Changes as of 12MAR20

American Airlines on Thursday (12MAR20) announced expanded International service reduction, covering Europe and South America. Latest adjustment as of 12MAR20 for Northern summer 2020 season as follows.



Charlotte – Frankfurt 13MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled

Charlotte – Munich 13MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow 29MAR20 – 06MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily

Chicago O’Hare – Rome 28MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 787-8/-9 cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 16MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Frankfurt 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 787-8/-9 cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – London Heathrow 15MAR20 – 06MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Madrid 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Paris CDG19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Rome

29MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Seasonal service further delayed to 07MAY20)

02JUL20 – 17AUG20 Planned 2nd daily with 787-8 cancelled (Reported earlier this week)



Dallas/Ft. Worth – Santiago de Chile 19MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 19MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled

Los Angeles – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 16MAR20 – 24OCT20 3 weekly 787-9 cancelled

Los Angeles – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 19MAR20 – 24OCT20 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled

Miami – Barcelona 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

Miami – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 16MAR20 – 06MAY20 13 weekly 77-200ER cancelled

Miami – Madrid 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

Miami – Milan Malpensa 01MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Previously cancelled until 01MAY20)

Miami – Paris CDG 19MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

New York JFK – Barcelona 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

New York JFK – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 16MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

New York JFK – London Heathrow 14MAR20 – 06MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily

New York JFK – Madrid 19MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Previously cancelled until 07MAY20)

New York JFK – Milan Malpensa 01MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Previously cancelled until 01MAY20)

New York JFK – Paris CDG 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

New York JFK – Rome 29MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Previously cancelled until 23APR20)

Philadelphia – Amsterdam

13MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled

07MAY20 – 04JUN20 A330-200 replaces 787-8



Philadelphia – Madrid 13MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled

Philadelphia – Paris CDG 13AR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled

Philadelphia – Rome 10MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-300 cancelled (Previously cancelled until 23APR20)

Philadelphia – Zurich 13MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled

Raleigh/Durham – London Heathrow 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled



Previously reported changes:

Boston – London Heathrow eff 28MAR20 Service resumption since March 2013, 1 daily 777-200ER

Charlotte – Barcelona 07MAY20 – 03JUN20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 04JUN20)

Charlotte – Rome 28MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily A330-300 cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 04JUN20)

Chicago O’Hare – Barcelona Service operates from 06APR20, instead of 03MAY20, 787-8 operating

Chicago O’Hare – Budapest eff 07MAY20 4 weekly 787-8, new route

Chicago O’Hare – Krakow eff 07MAY20 5 weekly 787-8, new route

Chicago O’Hare – Prague eff 08MAY20 5 weekly 787-8, new route

Chicago O’Hare – Venice 07MAY20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 04JUN20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Amsterdam 09SEP20 – 26SEP20 787-9 replaces 777-200ER, 1 daily

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Beijing Capital 06FEB20 – 23OCT20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Previously cancelled until 24APR20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Dublin Service operates from 07MAY20, instead of 06JUN20, 787-9 operating

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Hong Kong

03FEB20 – 01JUL20 1 daily cancelled

02JUL20 – 23OCT20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating



Dallas/Ft. Worth – Reykjavik Keflavik Seasonal service cancelled in S20

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Seoul Incheon

04MAR20 – 01MAY20 1 daily cancelled

eff 07MAY20 787-8 replaces 787-9 (787-9 operates 02MAY20 – 06MAY20)



Dallas/Ft. Worth – Shanghai Pu Dong 31MAR20 – 23OCT20 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Previously cancelled until 24APR20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tel Aviv eff 09SEP20 New route, 4 weekly 787-9

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo Haneda

eff 29MAR20 Planned 1 daily 777-300ER unchanged, replacing 1 of 2 daily Tokyo Narita service

eff 07MAY20 787-8 replaces 777-300ER



Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo Narita

eff 29MAR20 Planned reduction from 2 to 1 daily unchanged

eff 07MAY20 787-8 replaces 787-9



Los Angeles – Auckland 07OCT20 – 23OCT20 Seasonal service operates 3 weeks earlier than planned, 787-8 replaces -9

Los Angeles – Beijing Capital 31JAN20 – 23OCT20 1 daily cancelled (Previously cancelled until 24APR20)

Los Angeles – Hong Kong 03FEB20 – 23OCT20 1 daily cancelled (Previously cancelled until 24APR20)

Los Angeles – London Heathrow eff 29MAR20 AA136/135 777-200ER replaces -300ER

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong 31JAN20 – 23OCT20 1 daily cancelled (Previously cancelled until 24APR20)

Los Angeles – Sydney 01MAY20 – 18MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, 787-9 operating

Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda

eff 29MAR20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily unchanged

eff 07MAY20 787-8 replaces -9, 2 daily



Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita eff 29MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Miami – Cordoba eff 06MAY20 3 weekly 767 service cancelled

Miami – Lima eff 29MAR20 Increase from 2 to 3 daily

Miami – Montevideo eff 07MAY20 Year-round service converts to Northern summer only. Service to resume on 18DEC20

Philadelphia – Berlin Tegel eff 05JUN20 Seasonal service increase from 4 to 7 weekly, 767-300ER operating

Philadelphia – Bologna Seasonal service cancelled in S20, previously scheduled 4 weekly from 04JUN20

Philadelphia – Casablanca 04JUN20 – 08SEP20 3 weekly 757, new route

Philadelphia – Dublin 29MAR20 – 06MAY20 A330-300 replaces -200, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Dubrovnik eff 04JUN20 Seasonal service increase from 3 to 7 weekly, 767-300ER operating

Philadelphia – Manchester 787-8 replaced by following

28MAR20 – 06APR20 767-300ER

07APR20 – 06MAY20 A330-200

07MAY20 – 24OCT20 767-300ER



Philadelphia – Prague 07MAY20 – 04JUN20 767-300ER replaces A330-200 (Previously 767 filed for entire summer season)

Philadelphia – Reykjavik Keflavik eff 04JUN20 New route, 1 daily 757, replacing Dallas – Reykjavik

