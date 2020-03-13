Air India March - May 2020 East Asia / Europe service changes as of 12MAR20

Air India starting this month is adjusting service on selected International service to East Asia and Europe. As of 12MAR20, planned service adjustment as follows.



Delhi – Bangkok

02MAR20 – 08MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

09MAR20- 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



Delhi – Hong Kong 08FEB20 – 30JUN20 1 daily service cancelled

Delhi – Milan Malpensa

14MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reservation not available for 3 weekly flights



Delhi – Rome 15MAR20 – 02MAY20 3 weekly cancelled

Delhi – Seoul Incheon

14MAR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly cancelled

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly



Delhi – Shanghai Pu Dong 31JAN20 – 30JUN20 5 weekly service cancelled

Delhi – Singapore

12MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce 14 to 4 weekly

01JUN20 – 24OCT20 1 of 2 daily not available for reservation



Delhi – Tokyo Narita 15MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Mumbai – Bangkok 29MAR20 – 01JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Mumbai – Singapore

02MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly