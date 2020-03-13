Air India March - May 2020 East Asia / Europe service changes as of 12MAR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Air India starting this month is adjusting service on selected International service to East Asia and Europe. As of 12MAR20, planned service adjustment as follows.

Delhi – Bangkok
02MAR20 – 08MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
09MAR20-  31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Delhi – Hong Kong 08FEB20 – 30JUN20 1 daily service cancelled
Delhi – Milan Malpensa
14MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled
29MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reservation not available for 3 weekly flights

Delhi – Rome 15MAR20 – 02MAY20 3 weekly cancelled
Delhi – Seoul Incheon
14MAR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly cancelled
01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Delhi – Shanghai Pu Dong 31JAN20 – 30JUN20 5 weekly service cancelled
Delhi – Singapore
12MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce 14 to 4 weekly
01JUN20 – 24OCT20 1 of 2 daily not available for reservation

Delhi – Tokyo Narita 15MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly
Mumbai – Bangkok 29MAR20 – 01JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Mumbai – Singapore
02MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly


