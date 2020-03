El Al downsizes operation 16MAR20 – 28MAR20

El Al Israel Airlines yesterday (12MAR20) announced it’ll be downsizing its operation on temporary basis for 2 weeks, from 16MAR20 to 28MAR20. During this period, the airline will be only serving following airports: Johannesburg, London Heathrow, Newark, New York JFK, Paris CDG and Toronto.



The airline’s European service except London and Paris will gradually cease by Sunday (15MAR20) evening, while other long-haul service except New York, Toronto and Johannesburg will gradually end between 16MAR20 and 18MAR20.



The following is the list of routes affected by cancellation between 16MAR20 and 28MAR20, weekly frequency based on OAG listing as of 08MAR20. Note some destinations have been cancelled already due to recent development.



Tel Aviv – Amsterdam 16MAR20 – 28MAR20 10 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Athens 09MAR20 – 28MAR20 5-6 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Barcelona 10MAR20 – 28MAR20 9-10 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Berlin Schoenefeld 16MAR20 – 28MAR20 9 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Boston 16MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Brussels 17MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Bucharest 16MAR20 – 28MAR20 10 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Budapest 16MAR20 – 28MAR20 10-11 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Frankfurt 16MAR20 – 28MAR20 8 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Geneva 10MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Krakow 09MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled (Sun d’Or service)

Tel Aviv – Kyiv Borispil 16MAR20 – 28MAR20 7-8 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Larnaca 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 11 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Las Vegas 13MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Los Angeles 22MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Madrid 10MAR20 – 28MAR20 9-10 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Manchester 11MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Marseille 08MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Miami 22MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Milan Malpensa 28FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Moscow Domodedovo 17MAR20 – 28MAR20 6-7 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Mumbai 16MAR20 – 01APR20 2-3 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Munich 13MAR20 – 28MAR20 8 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Naples 28FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled (Sun d’Or service)

Tel Aviv – Prague 16MAR20 – 28MAR20 9-10 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Rome 28FEB20 – 28MAR20 7-11 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – San Francisco 17MAR20 – 28MAR20 2-3 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Sofia 14MAR20 – 28MAR20 5-6 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Tbilisi 12MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled (Sun d’Or service)

Tel Aviv – Venice 28FEB20 – 28MAR20 2-3 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Vienna 08MAR20 – 28MAR20 4-5 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Warsaw 11MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Zagreb 10MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 weekly cancelled (Sun d'Or service)

Tel Aviv – Zurich 16MAR20 – 28MAR20 8 weekly cancelled



The airline has already cancelled service to Bangkok, Beijing and Hong Kong.