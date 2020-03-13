Air Canada NS20 Long-Haul Service reductions as of 13MAR20

Air Canada on Friday (13MAR20) filed service changes to its International service, as the airline cancels various service. The following focusing on cancellations/reductions, while other adjustment involving aircraft changes will be published on Airlineroute in the next few days.



Calgary – Tokyo Narita 01APR20 – 29JUN20 1 daily cancelled (Seasonal start up now scheduled from 30JUN20)

Montreal – Athens 03APR20 – 09APR20 1 weekly cancelled (Seasonal start up now scheduled from 10APR20)

Montreal – Barcelona 29MAR20 – 30AP20 3 weekly cancelled (Seasonal start up now scheduled from 01MAY20)

Montreal – Bordeaux 01JUL20 – 10OCT20 Summer seasonal 3 weekly cancelled

Montreal – Lima eff 01MAY20 Seasonal service now discontinues on 30APR20, instead of 27MAY20. 2 weekly flights previously scheduled for May 2020

Montreal – Marseille 01JUL20 – 23OCT20 Summer seasonal 3 weekly cancelled

Montreal – Rome 11MAR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Montreal – Venice 01MAY20 – 23OCT20 Summer seasonal 2-3 weekly cancelled

Ottawa – London Heathrow 07APR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled

Toronto – Athens 29MAR20 – 08APR20 3 weekly cancelled (Seasonal start up now scheduled from 09APR20)

Toronto – Barcelona 29MAR20 – 30APR20 4 weekly cancelled (Seasonal start up now scheduled from 01MAY20)

Toronto – Brussels 01MAY20 – 02JUN20 5 weekly cancelled (Service launch now scheduled from 03JUN20)

Toronto – Copenhagen 17MAR20 – 30APR20 6 weekly cancelled

Toronto – Dubai 29MAR20 – 24APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Toronto – Hong Kong 01MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

Toronto – Madrid 18MAR20 – 01MAY20 4 weekly cancelled

Toronto – Milan Malpensa 29MAR20 – 03JUN20 3 weekly cancelled (Seasonal start up now scheduled from 04JUN20, instead of 29MAR20. Original plan: eff 01MAY20)

Toronto – Rome 10MAR20 – 30APR20 4-7 weekly cancelled

Toronto – Seoul Incheon 22MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

Toronto – Tel Aviv 18MAR20 – 30MAR20 6 weekly cancelled