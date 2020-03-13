Air Canada NS20 Long-Haul Service reductions as of 13MAR20

By Jim Liu

Air Canada on Friday (13MAR20) filed service changes to its International service, as the airline cancels various service. The following focusing on cancellations/reductions, while other adjustment involving aircraft changes will be published on Airlineroute in the next few days.

Calgary – Tokyo Narita 01APR20 – 29JUN20 1 daily cancelled (Seasonal start up now scheduled from 30JUN20)
Montreal – Athens 03APR20 – 09APR20 1 weekly cancelled (Seasonal start up now scheduled from 10APR20)
Montreal – Barcelona 29MAR20 – 30AP20 3 weekly cancelled (Seasonal start up now scheduled from 01MAY20)
Montreal – Bordeaux 01JUL20 – 10OCT20 Summer seasonal 3 weekly cancelled
Montreal – Lima eff 01MAY20 Seasonal service now discontinues on 30APR20, instead of 27MAY20. 2 weekly flights previously scheduled for May 2020
Montreal – Marseille 01JUL20 – 23OCT20 Summer seasonal 3 weekly cancelled
Montreal – Rome 11MAR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly cancelled
Montreal – Venice 01MAY20 – 23OCT20 Summer seasonal 2-3 weekly cancelled
Ottawa – London Heathrow 07APR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled
Toronto – Athens 29MAR20 – 08APR20 3 weekly cancelled (Seasonal start up now scheduled from 09APR20)
Toronto – Barcelona 29MAR20 – 30APR20 4 weekly cancelled (Seasonal start up now scheduled from 01MAY20)
Toronto – Brussels 01MAY20 – 02JUN20 5 weekly cancelled (Service launch now scheduled from 03JUN20)
Toronto – Copenhagen 17MAR20 – 30APR20 6 weekly cancelled
Toronto – Dubai 29MAR20 – 24APR20 4 weekly cancelled
Toronto – Hong Kong 01MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
Toronto – Madrid 18MAR20 – 01MAY20 4 weekly cancelled
Toronto – Milan Malpensa 29MAR20 – 03JUN20 3 weekly cancelled (Seasonal start up now scheduled from 04JUN20, instead of 29MAR20. Original plan: eff 01MAY20)
Toronto – Rome 10MAR20 – 30APR20 4-7 weekly cancelled
Toronto – Seoul Incheon 22MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
Toronto – Tel Aviv 18MAR20 – 30MAR20 6 weekly cancelled