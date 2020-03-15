Delta 13MAR20 – 24MAR20 Europe service update as of 0700GMT 15MAR20

Delta in the last few days gradually filed inventory changes, followed by the implementation of US travel restrictions for Europe, which has been expanded to the UK and Ireland. As of 0700GMT 15MAR20, the Skyteam member has filed inventory changes up to 24MAR20, while schedule on/after 25MAR20 is pending at time this post goes to press.
Following routes has been cancelled since 13MAR20:
Cincinnati – Paris CDG 5 weekly cancelled
Indianapolis – Paris CDG 3 weekly cancelled
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Amsterdam 14 weekly cancelled
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Paris CDG 7 weekly cancelled
Orlando – Amsterdam 5 weekly cancelled
Portland OR – Amsterdam 7 weekly cancelled
Raleigh/Durham – Paris CDG 5 weekly cancelled
Salt Lake City – Amsterdam 7 weekly cancelled
Salt Lake City – Paris CDG 6 weekly cancelled
Following routes will be cancelled or reduced from 16MAR20:
Atlanta – Amsterdam Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Atlanta – Brussels 1 daily cancelled
Atlanta – Dusseldorf 1 daily cancelled
Atlanta – Frankfurt 1 daily cancelled
Atlanta – Madrid 1 daily cancelled
Atlanta – Paris CDG Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Atlanta – Stuttgart 5 weekly cancelled
Boston – Amsterdam 1 daily cancelled
Boston – Dublin 1 daily cancelled
Boston – London Heathrow 1 daily cancelled
Boston – Paris CDG 5 weekly cancelled
Detroit – Frankfurt 1 daily cancelled
Los Angeles – Paris CDG 5 weekly cancelled
Minneapolis/St. Paul – London Heathrow 1 daily cancelled
New York JFK – Amsterdam 2 daily cancelled
New York JFK – Barcelona 1 daily cancelled
New York JFK – Brussels 1 daily cancelled
New York JFK – Edinburgh 1 daily cancelled
New York JFK – Lisbon 1 daily cancelled
New York JFK – London Heathrow Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
New York JFK – Madrid 1 daily cancelled
New York JFK – Paris CDG 1 daily cancelled
New York JFK – Zurich 1 daily cancelled
Salt Lake City – London Heathrow 1 daily cancelled
Seattle – Amsterdam 1 daily cancelled
Seattle – Paris CDG 1 daily cancelled
Delta 13MAR20 – 24MAR20 Europe service update as of 0700GMT 15MAR20
Posted
Delta in the last few days gradually filed inventory changes, followed by the implementation of US travel restrictions for Europe, which has been expanded to the UK and Ireland. As of 0700GMT 15MAR20, the Skyteam member has filed inventory changes up to 24MAR20, while schedule on/after 25MAR20 is pending at time this post goes to press.