Delta 13MAR20 – 24MAR20 Europe service update as of 0700GMT 15MAR20

Delta in the last few days gradually filed inventory changes, followed by the implementation of US travel restrictions for Europe, which has been expanded to the UK and Ireland. As of 0700GMT 15MAR20, the Skyteam member has filed inventory changes up to 24MAR20, while schedule on/after 25MAR20 is pending at time this post goes to press.



Following routes has been cancelled since 13MAR20:

Cincinnati – Paris CDG 5 weekly cancelled

Indianapolis – Paris CDG 3 weekly cancelled

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Amsterdam 14 weekly cancelled

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Paris CDG 7 weekly cancelled

Orlando – Amsterdam 5 weekly cancelled

Portland OR – Amsterdam 7 weekly cancelled

Raleigh/Durham – Paris CDG 5 weekly cancelled

Salt Lake City – Amsterdam 7 weekly cancelled

Salt Lake City – Paris CDG 6 weekly cancelled



Following routes will be cancelled or reduced from 16MAR20:

Atlanta – Amsterdam Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Atlanta – Brussels 1 daily cancelled

Atlanta – Dusseldorf 1 daily cancelled

Atlanta – Frankfurt 1 daily cancelled

Atlanta – Madrid 1 daily cancelled

Atlanta – Paris CDG Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Atlanta – Stuttgart 5 weekly cancelled

Boston – Amsterdam 1 daily cancelled

Boston – Dublin 1 daily cancelled

Boston – London Heathrow 1 daily cancelled

Boston – Paris CDG 5 weekly cancelled

Detroit – Frankfurt 1 daily cancelled

Los Angeles – Paris CDG 5 weekly cancelled

Minneapolis/St. Paul – London Heathrow 1 daily cancelled

New York JFK – Amsterdam 2 daily cancelled

New York JFK – Barcelona 1 daily cancelled

New York JFK – Brussels 1 daily cancelled

New York JFK – Edinburgh 1 daily cancelled

New York JFK – Lisbon 1 daily cancelled

New York JFK – London Heathrow Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

New York JFK – Madrid 1 daily cancelled

New York JFK – Paris CDG 1 daily cancelled

New York JFK – Zurich 1 daily cancelled

Salt Lake City – London Heathrow 1 daily cancelled

Seattle – Amsterdam 1 daily cancelled

Seattle – Paris CDG 1 daily cancelled