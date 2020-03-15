Air Transat schedules additional A310 service in late-April 2020

Air Transat in the week of 15MAR20’s OAG schedules update filed additional Airbus A310-300 service for late-April 2020. Latest update sees the last Airbus A310 scheduled service on 29APR20, Montreal – Port-au-Prince TS664/665 service.



Schedule on 29APR20 as follows.



TS664 YUL1000 – 1430PAP 313

TS665 PAP1600 – 2030YUL 313

Previously, the last A310 scheduled service was filed for Paris CDG to Quebec City on 27APR20. On 27APR20, the A310 is also scheduled to operate Montreal – Puerto Plata TS512/513 service.