Lufthansa Group March/April 2020 Short-Haul Overall Frequency comparison as of 15MAR20

Lufthansa Group carriers last week further revised planned operations for intra-European service, now updated until 30APR20. Note as all schedule changes remain ongoing, Airlineroute in this post will only highlight the overall frequency comparison in the interim, until planned adjustment for each route becomes relatively stabilized.
The following weekly frequency comparison is based on OAG listing as of 23FEB20 vs 15MAR20. Note as travel restriction gradually in place on certain European countries since late last week, all figures listed below may be slightly differ from actual operation.
Lufthansa
Total number of weekly flights comparison for Frankfurt departure to Europe:
08MAR20 – 14MAR20 2410 > 1965
15MAR20 – 21MAR20 2411 > 1519 (1841 listed as of 08MAR20)
22MAR20 – 28MAR20 2416 > 1472 (1852 listed as of 08MAR20)
29MAR20 – 04APR20 2719 > 1606
05APR20 – 11APR20 2565 > 1565
12APR20 – 18APR20 2529 > 1563
19APR20 – 25APR20 2736 > 1778
26APR20 – 02MAY20 2694 > 2674
Total number of weekly flights comparison for Munich departure to Europe:
08MAR20 – 14MAR20 2100 > 1693
15MAR20 – 21MAR20 2109 > 1292 (1657 listed as of 08MAR20)
22MAR20 – 28MAR20 2109 > 1212 (1653 listed as of 08MAR20)
29MAR20 – 04APR20 2296 > 1364
05APR20 – 11APR20 2099 > 1298
12APR20 – 18APR20 2078 > 1297
19APR20 – 25APR20 2335 > 1482
26APR20 – 02MAY20 2242 > 2139
Eurowings
Total number of weekly flights comparison for all Eurowings service within Europe:
01MAR20 – 07MAR20 3659 > 3389
08MAR20 – 14MAR20 3667 > 3145 (3300 listed as of 08MAR20)
15MAR20 – 21MAR20 3685 > 2784 (3075 listed as of 08MAR20)
22MAR20 – 28MAR20 3688 > 2630 (2968 listed as of 08MAR20)
29MAR20 – 04APR20 3871 > 3043
05APR20 – 11APR20 3742 > 3004
12APR20 – 18APR20 3774 > 3054
19APR20 – 25APR20 4035 > 3410
26APR20 – 02MAY20 4033 > 3769
Swiss
Total number of weekly flights comparison for Geneva departure to Europe:
01MAR20 – 07MAR20 225 > 225
08MAR20 – 14MAR20 224 > 208
15MAR20 – 21MAR20 220 > 188 (196 listed as of 08MAR20)
22MAR20 – 28MAR20 221 > 183 (198 listed as of 08MAR20)
29MAR20 – 04APR20 206 > 172
05APR20 – 11APR20 206 > 187
12APR20 – 18APR20 206 > 192
19APR20 – 25APR20 205 > 180
26APR20 – 02MAY20 204 > 204
Total number of weekly flights comparison for Zurich departure to Europe:
01MAR20 – 07MAR20 987 > 987
08MAR20 – 14MAR20 987 > 808
15MAR20 – 21MAR20 985 > 604 (770 listed as of 08MAR20)
22MAR20 – 28MAR20 986 > 606 (762 listed as of 08MAR20)
29MAR20 – 04APR20 1124 > 631
05APR20 – 11APR20 1129 > 710
12APR20 – 18APR20 1129 > 714
19APR20 – 25APR20 1128 > 739
26APR20 – 02MAY20 1129 > 1108
brussels airlines
Total number of weekly flights comparison for Brussels departure to Europe and Middle East:
01MAR20 – 07MAR20 653 > 630
08MAR20 – 14MAR20 655 > 535
15MAR20 – 21MAR20 650 > 407 (493 listed as of 08MAR20)
22MAR20 – 28MAR20 653 > 334 (465 listed as of 08MAR20)
29MAR20 – 04APR20 756 > 393
05APR20 – 11APR20 742 > 431
12APR20 – 18APR20 744 > 448
19APR20 – 25APR20 772 > 436
26APR20 – 02MAY20 758 > 498