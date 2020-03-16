Lufthansa Group March/April 2020 Short-Haul Overall Frequency comparison as of 15MAR20

Lufthansa Group carriers last week further revised planned operations for intra-European service, now updated until 30APR20. Note as all schedule changes remain ongoing, Airlineroute in this post will only highlight the overall frequency comparison in the interim, until planned adjustment for each route becomes relatively stabilized.



The following weekly frequency comparison is based on OAG listing as of 23FEB20 vs 15MAR20. Note as travel restriction gradually in place on certain European countries since late last week, all figures listed below may be slightly differ from actual operation.

Lufthansa

Total number of weekly flights comparison for Frankfurt departure to Europe:

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 2410 > 1965

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 2411 > 1519 (1841 listed as of 08MAR20)

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 2416 > 1472 (1852 listed as of 08MAR20)

29MAR20 – 04APR20 2719 > 1606

05APR20 – 11APR20 2565 > 1565

12APR20 – 18APR20 2529 > 1563

19APR20 – 25APR20 2736 > 1778

26APR20 – 02MAY20 2694 > 2674



Total number of weekly flights comparison for Munich departure to Europe:

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 2100 > 1693

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 2109 > 1292 (1657 listed as of 08MAR20)

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 2109 > 1212 (1653 listed as of 08MAR20)

29MAR20 – 04APR20 2296 > 1364

05APR20 – 11APR20 2099 > 1298

12APR20 – 18APR20 2078 > 1297

19APR20 – 25APR20 2335 > 1482

26APR20 – 02MAY20 2242 > 2139

Eurowings

Total number of weekly flights comparison for all Eurowings service within Europe:

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 3659 > 3389

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 3667 > 3145 (3300 listed as of 08MAR20)

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 3685 > 2784 (3075 listed as of 08MAR20)

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 3688 > 2630 (2968 listed as of 08MAR20)

29MAR20 – 04APR20 3871 > 3043

05APR20 – 11APR20 3742 > 3004

12APR20 – 18APR20 3774 > 3054

19APR20 – 25APR20 4035 > 3410

26APR20 – 02MAY20 4033 > 3769

Swiss

Total number of weekly flights comparison for Geneva departure to Europe:

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 225 > 225

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 224 > 208

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 220 > 188 (196 listed as of 08MAR20)

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 221 > 183 (198 listed as of 08MAR20)

29MAR20 – 04APR20 206 > 172

05APR20 – 11APR20 206 > 187

12APR20 – 18APR20 206 > 192

19APR20 – 25APR20 205 > 180

26APR20 – 02MAY20 204 > 204



Total number of weekly flights comparison for Zurich departure to Europe:

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 987 > 987

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 987 > 808

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 985 > 604 (770 listed as of 08MAR20)

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 986 > 606 (762 listed as of 08MAR20)

29MAR20 – 04APR20 1124 > 631

05APR20 – 11APR20 1129 > 710

12APR20 – 18APR20 1129 > 714

19APR20 – 25APR20 1128 > 739

26APR20 – 02MAY20 1129 > 1108

brussels airlines

Total number of weekly flights comparison for Brussels departure to Europe and Middle East:

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 653 > 630

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 655 > 535

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 650 > 407 (493 listed as of 08MAR20)

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 653 > 334 (465 listed as of 08MAR20)

29MAR20 – 04APR20 756 > 393

05APR20 – 11APR20 742 > 431

12APR20 – 18APR20 744 > 448

19APR20 – 25APR20 772 > 436

26APR20 – 02MAY20 758 > 498