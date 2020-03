Austrian suspends regular passenger operation 19MAR20 – 28MAR20

Austrian Airlines on Monday (16MAR20) announced temporary halting regular service, initially starting 19MAR20 to 28MAR20, Vienna departure. The airline previously filed following routes for the week of 22MAR20, based on week of 15MAR20’s OAG schedules update. Note certain routes/flights has been cancelled due to various travel restrictions, therefore actual planned frequency may be different from listed frequency.



Unit of the frequency is weekly.



Graz – Dusseldorf 11

Graz – Vienna 17

Innsbruck – Frankfurt 21

Linz – Dusseldorf 10

Vienna – Amman 4

Vienna – Amsterdam 24

Vienna – Athens 8

Vienna – Bangkok 7

Vienna – Barcelona 10

Vienna – Basel/Mulhouse 12

Vienna – Belgrade 16

Vienna – Berlin Tegel 35

Vienna – Birmingham 4

Vienna – Brussels 20

Vienna – Bucharest 17

Vienna – Budapest 14

Vienna – Cairo 1

Vienna – Cape Town 2

Vienna – Chicago O’Hare 4

Vienna – Chisinau 7

Vienna – Cologne 8

Vienna – Copenhagen 20

Vienna – Dniepropetrovsk 5

Vienna – Dusseldorf 23

Vienna – Erbil 7

Vienna – Frankfurt 37

Vienna – Fuerteventura 1

Vienna – Funchal 1

Vienna – Geneva 18

Vienna – Gran Canaria 1

Vienna – Graz 17

Vienna – Hamburg 24

Vienna – Iasi 4

Vienna – Innsbruck 28

Vienna – Klagenfurt 18

Vienna – Krakow 9

Vienna – Kyiv Borispil 12

Vienna – Larnaca 10

Vienna – Leipzig 10

Vienna – London Heathrow 23

Vienna – Lviv 4

Vienna – Lyon 10

Vienna – Male 2

Vienna – Manchester 5

Vienna – Marrakech 4

Vienna – Mauritius 3

Vienna – Minsk 6

Vienna – Montreal 4

Vienna – Moscow Domodedovo 10

Vienna – Munich 22

Vienna – Nice 6

Vienna – Nuremberg 3

Vienna – Odessa 2

Vienna – Oslo 5

Vienna – Paris CDG 29

Vienna – Podgorica 5

Vienna – Prague 23

Vienna – Pristina 8

Vienna – Salzburg 7

Vienna – Sarajevo 11

Vienna – Sibiu 4

Vienna – Skopje 11

Vienna – Sofia 18

Vienna – Stockholm Arlanda 16

Vienna – Stuttgart 22

Vienna – Tenerife South 1

Vienna – Thessaloniki 7

Vienna – Tirana 11

Vienna – Tokyo Narita 2

Vienna – Varna 5

Vienna – Vilnius 4

Vienna – Warsaw 13

Vienna – Yerevan 4

Vienna – Zagreb 13

Vienna – Zurich 35



Prior to this announcement, Austrian’s US operation during US travel restriction from 14MAR20 only consist Vienna – Chicago O’Hare service. Flights to New York JFK, Newark and Washington Dulles is cancelled.