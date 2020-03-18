Air Moldova suspends operations 17MAR20 – 01APR20

Air Moldova on Sunday (15MAR20) announced planned temporary suspension to its entire operation, from 17MAR20 to 01APR20. Prior to this, the airline has already cancelled service to Italy and France, while selected destinations scheduled to be cancelled from 16MAR20.



List of impacted flights as follow. Operational frequency is for the week of 15MAR20, based on OAG schedules as of 23FEB20.



Chisinau – Berlin 29MAR20 – 01APR20 1 flight cancelled (Originally schedule to launch on 31MAR20)

Chisinau – Bologna 12MAR20 – 01APR20 1 weekly

Chisinau – Dublin 16MAR20 – 01APR20 3 weekly

Chisinau – Frankfurt 16MAR20 – 01APR20 4 weekly

Chisinau – Istanbul 17MAR20 – 01APR20 4 weekly

Chisinau – Lisbon 16MAR20 – 01APR20 1 weekly

Chisinau – London Stansted 16MAR20 – 01APR20 5 weekly

Chisinau – Milan Malpensa 12MAR20 – 01APR20 2 weekly

Chisinau – Moscow Domodedovo 17MAR20 – 01APR20 21 weekly

Chisinau – Paris Beauvais 15MAR20 – 01APR20 2 weekly

Chisinau – Rome 12MAR20 – 01APR20 2 weekly

Chisinau – St. Petersburg 17MAR20 – 01APR20 3 weekly

Chisinau – Tel Aviv 17MAR20 – 01APR20 4 weekly

Chisinau – Venice 29MAR20 – 01APR20 2 weekly

Chisinau – Verona 29MAR20 – 01APR20 2 weekly