Air Moldova suspends operations 17MAR20 – 01APR20

Air Moldova on Sunday (15MAR20) announced planned temporary suspension to its entire operation, from 17MAR20 to 01APR20. Prior to this, the airline has already cancelled service to Italy and France, while selected destinations scheduled to be cancelled from 16MAR20.
List of impacted flights as follow. Operational frequency is for the week of 15MAR20, based on OAG schedules as of 23FEB20.
Chisinau – Berlin 29MAR20 – 01APR20 1 flight cancelled (Originally schedule to launch on 31MAR20)
Chisinau – Bologna 12MAR20 – 01APR20 1 weekly
Chisinau – Dublin 16MAR20 – 01APR20 3 weekly
Chisinau – Frankfurt 16MAR20 – 01APR20 4 weekly
Chisinau – Istanbul 17MAR20 – 01APR20 4 weekly
Chisinau – Lisbon 16MAR20 – 01APR20 1 weekly
Chisinau – London Stansted 16MAR20 – 01APR20 5 weekly
Chisinau – Milan Malpensa 12MAR20 – 01APR20 2 weekly
Chisinau – Moscow Domodedovo 17MAR20 – 01APR20 21 weekly
Chisinau – Paris Beauvais 15MAR20 – 01APR20 2 weekly
Chisinau – Rome 12MAR20 – 01APR20 2 weekly
Chisinau – St. Petersburg 17MAR20 – 01APR20 3 weekly
Chisinau – Tel Aviv 17MAR20 – 01APR20 4 weekly
Chisinau – Venice 29MAR20 – 01APR20 2 weekly
Chisinau – Verona 29MAR20 – 01APR20 2 weekly
