Qantas suspends International service from late-March 2020 to May 2020

Qantas today (19MAR20) announced it’ll be cancelling all International service for 2 months. The airline will gradually cancel following International routes between 25MAR20 and 27MAR20, until 31MAY20 (Australia departure).



Affected routes as follows. Corresponding weekly frequency and routing is for week of 05APR20, based on OAG schedules on 15MAR20.



Brisbane – Auckland 14 weekly

Brisbane – Christchurch 7

Brisbane – Hong Kong 4

Brisbane – Los Angeles 9

Brisbane – Noumea 2

Brisbane – Port Moresby 7

Brisbane – San Francisco 3

Brisbane – Singapore 7

Brisbane – Tokyo Narita 7

Cairns – Port Moresby 7

Melbourne – Auckland 29

Melbourne – Christchurch 7

Melbourne – Denpasar 7

Melbourne – Hong Kong 5

Melbourne – Los Angeles 9

Melbourne – San Francisco 4

Melbourne – Singapore 14

Melbourne – Tokyo Haneda 7

Melbourne – Wellington 7

Perth – London Heathrow 7

Perth – Singapore 7

Sydney – Auckland 35

Sydney – Bangkok 7

Sydney – Christchurch 7

Sydney – Dallas/Ft. Worth 6

Sydney – Hong Kong 7

Sydney – Honolulu 5

Sydney – Jakarta 6

Sydney – Johannesburg 6

Sydney – Los Angeles – New York JFK 7

Sydney – Manila 7

Sydney – Nadi 4

Sydney – Noumea 4

Sydney – Osaka Kansai 4

Sydney – Queenstown 10

Sydney – San Francisco 7

Sydney – Santiago de Chile 4

Sydney – Singapore 7

Sydney – Singapore – London Heathrow 7

Sydney – Tokyo Haneda 7

Sydney – Wellington 14