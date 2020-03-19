Jetstar Airways suspends International service from late-March 2020 to May 2020

Jetstar Airways today (19MAR20) announced the cancellation of its all International service for 2-month period. The cancellation will gradually commence between 22MAR20 and 31MAR20. The airline plans to resume operation on 01JUN20 (Australia departure).



Affected routes carrying JQ-coded flight numbers as follow. Corresponding weekly frequency and routing is for week of 05APR20, based on OAG schedules on 15MAR20.



Auckland – Rarotonga 4 weekly

Brisbane – Denpasar 7

Cairns – Denpasar 4

Cairns – Osaka Kansai 5

Cairns – Tokyo Narita 7

Gold Coast – Auckland 9

Gold Coast – Christchurch 3

Gold Coast – Queenstown 4

Gold Coast – Tokyo Narita 7

Gold Coast – Wellington 6

Melbourne – Auckland 8

Melbourne – Bangkok 3

Melbourne – Christchurch 3

Melbourne – Denpasar 17

Melbourne – Ho Chi Minh City 3

Melbourne – Honolulu 3

Melbourne – Phuket 4

Melbourne – Queenstown 7

Perth – Denpasar 18

Sydney – Auckland 7

Sydney – Denpasar 7

Sydney – Ho Chi Minh City 3

Sydney – Honolulu 4

Sydney – Nadi 4

Sydney – Phuket 3

Sydney – Queenstown 7