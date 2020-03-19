Jetstar Airways suspends International service from late-March 2020 to May 2020

Jetstar Airways today (19MAR20) announced the cancellation of its all International service for 2-month period. The cancellation will gradually commence between 22MAR20 and 31MAR20. The airline plans to resume operation on 01JUN20 (Australia departure).
Affected routes carrying JQ-coded flight numbers as follow. Corresponding weekly frequency and routing is for week of 05APR20, based on OAG schedules on 15MAR20.
Auckland – Rarotonga 4 weekly
Brisbane – Denpasar 7
Cairns – Denpasar 4
Cairns – Osaka Kansai 5
Cairns – Tokyo Narita 7
Gold Coast – Auckland 9
Gold Coast – Christchurch 3
Gold Coast – Queenstown 4
Gold Coast – Tokyo Narita 7
Gold Coast – Wellington 6
Melbourne – Auckland 8
Melbourne – Bangkok 3
Melbourne – Christchurch 3
Melbourne – Denpasar 17
Melbourne – Ho Chi Minh City 3
Melbourne – Honolulu 3
Melbourne – Phuket 4
Melbourne – Queenstown 7
Perth – Denpasar 18
Sydney – Auckland 7
Sydney – Denpasar 7
Sydney – Ho Chi Minh City 3
Sydney – Honolulu 4
Sydney – Nadi 4
Sydney – Phuket 3
Sydney – Queenstown 7
