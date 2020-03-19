Jetstar Asia suspends scheduled service 23MAR20 – 15APR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Jetstar Asia today (19MAR20) announced it will suspending its scheduled operation for 3-week period, from 23MAR20 to 15APR20.  Affected routes carrying 3K-coded flight numbers as follow. Corresponding weekly frequency and routing is for week of 29MARR20, based on OAG schedules on 15MAR20.

Singapore – Clark 5 weekly
Singapore – Clark – Osaka Kansai 3
Singapore – Bangkok 14
Singapore – Da Nang 6
Singapore – Darwin 4
Singapore – Denpasar 14
Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 17
Singapore – Jakarta 26
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 25
Singapore – Manila 19
Singapore – Medan Kualanamu 9
Singapore – Okinawa 5
Singapore – Penang 11
Singapore – Phnom Penh 10
Singapore – Phuket 13
Singapore – Siem Reap 5
Singapore – Surabaya 6
Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Osaka Kansai 4
Singapore – Yangon 12

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  7 - 9 June 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.