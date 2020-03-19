Jetstar Asia today (19MAR20) announced it will suspending its scheduled operation for 3-week period, from 23MAR20 to 15APR20. Affected routes carrying 3K-coded flight numbers as follow. Corresponding weekly frequency and routing is for week of 29MARR20, based on OAG schedules on 15MAR20.
Singapore – Clark 5 weekly
Singapore – Clark – Osaka Kansai 3
Singapore – Bangkok 14
Singapore – Da Nang 6
Singapore – Darwin 4
Singapore – Denpasar 14
Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 17
Singapore – Jakarta 26
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 25
Singapore – Manila 19
Singapore – Medan Kualanamu 9
Singapore – Okinawa 5
Singapore – Penang 11
Singapore – Phnom Penh 10
Singapore – Phuket 13
Singapore – Siem Reap 5
Singapore – Surabaya 6
Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Osaka Kansai 4
Singapore – Yangon 12
Jetstar Asia suspends scheduled service 23MAR20 – 15APR20
Posted
Jetstar Asia today (19MAR20) announced it will suspending its scheduled operation for 3-week period, from 23MAR20 to 15APR20. Affected routes carrying 3K-coded flight numbers as follow. Corresponding weekly frequency and routing is for week of 29MARR20, based on OAG schedules on 15MAR20.