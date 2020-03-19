Air Tahiti Nui this week completed schedule update for service to Paris CDG. The airline has been operating Papeete – Pointe-a-Pitre – Paris CDG routing since 16MAR20, and this has been extended to 10APR20 (Papeete departure, Paris departure to 13APR20).
Following schedule effective 27MAR20 – 13APR20, reflecting European daylight savings time.
TN068 PPT2345 – 1800+1PTP2005+1 – 1015+2CDG 789 25
TN067 CDG1205 – 1515PTP1715 – 2359PPT 789 15
Air Tahiti Nui Paris CDG 16MAR20 – 13APR20 operations as of 19MAR20
Posted
