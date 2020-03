Philippine Airlines late-March 2020 International service adjustment

Philippine Airlines on Thursday (19MAR20) filed International schedule update on interim basis. From 20MAR20 to 31MAR20, the airline plans to operate following service. Additional changes remain likely.



Manila – Bangkok March 2020: 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 29

Manila – Fukuoka March 2020: 22, 25, 27

Manila – Guam March 2020: 22, 25, 29 (GUM departs next day)

Manila – Honolulu March 2020: 21, 24, 28, 31

Manila – Jakarta March 2020: 22, 25, 30 (CGK departs next day)

Manila – Kuala Lumpur March 2020: 20

Manila – London Heathrow March 2020: 21, 24, 27, 29, 31

Manila – Los Angeles March 2020: 19 – 31 (1 daily. 2 daily on 20MAR20)

Manila – Nagoya March 2020: 21, 25

Manila – New York JFK March 2020: 21, 23, 25, 27, 29, 31 (JFK departs next day)

Manila – Osaka Kansai March 2020: 22, 25, 27, 29, 31

Manila – San Francisco March 2020: 20, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30

Manila – Singapore March 2020: 20 – 31 (EXCEPT 23, 25, 30)

Manila – Tokyo Haneda March 2020: 20 – 31 (EXCEPT 25, 27)

Manila – Tokyo Narita March 2020: 20 – 29 (EXCEPT 23, 26)

Manila – Toronto March 2020: 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30

Manila – Vancouver March 2020: 21, 22, 24, 25, 27, 29, 31