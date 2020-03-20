Porter Airlines suspends scheduled operation 20MAR20 – 01JUN20

Canadian carrier Porter Airlines starting today is suspending its operation, scheduled from 20MAR20 to 01JUN20. Due to suspension of scheduled operation, following service (including seasonal routes) is affected. Corresponding weekly frequency is for week of 05APR20, based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules.
Ottawa – Fredericton 7 weekly
Ottawa – Halifax 27 weekly
Ottawa – Moncton 7 weekly
Ottawa – Saint John 6 weekly
Halifax – St. John’s NFLD 11 weekly
Toronto City – Boston 31 weekly
Toronto City – Chicago Midway 22 weekly
Toronto City – Montreal 62 weekly
Toronto City – Myrtle Beach 2 weekly
Toronto City – Newark 55 weekly
Toronto City – Ottawa 82 weekly
Toronto City – Quebec City 4 weekly
Toronto City – Sault Ste Marie 19 weekly
Toronto City – Sudbury 18 weekly
Toronto City – Thunder Bay 31 weekly
Toronto City – Timmins 15 weekly
Toronto City – Washington Dulles 18 weekly
Toronto City – Windsor 19 weekly
