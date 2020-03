Air Transat gradual service suspension up to 30APR20

Air Transat in the last few days gradually announced service cancellations to its network. Initially the airline announced cancellation of 21 routes, including selected seasonal service will be ending in late-March 2020 instead of late-April 2020.



Halifax – Montego Bay 22MAR20 – 10MAY20 1 weekly cancelled

Montreal – Cartagena 17MAR20 – 04APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Montreal – Fort de France 18MAR20 – 28APR20 1 weekly cancelled

Montreal – Montego Bay 19MAR20 – 30APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Montreal – Pointe-a-Pitre 18MAR20 – 12APR20 1 weekly cancelled

Montreal – Port-au-Prince 08APR20 – 29APR20 1 weekly cancelled

Montreal – Rio Hato 19MAR20 – 23APR20 1 weekly cancelled

Montreal – Roatan 19MAR20 – 27APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Montreal – Rome 10APR20 – 30APR20 1 weekly cancelled (2 weekly week of 19APR20)

Montreal – St. Maarten 21MAR20 – 25APR20 1 weekly cancelled

Montreal – San Andres Island 16MAR20 – 30MAR20 1 weekly cancelled

Montreal – San Juan 22MAR20 – 26APR20 1 weekly cancelled

Toronto – Cartagena 20MAR20 – 27MAR20 1 weekly cancelled

Toronto – Montego Bay 20MAR20 – 26APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Toronto – Rio Hato 19MAR20 – 20APR20 1 weekly cancelled

Toronto – Roatan 19MAR20 – 27APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Toronto – Rome 10APR20 – 24APR20 1 weekly cancelled

Toronto – St. Maarten 21MAR20 – 25APR20 1 weekly cancelled

Toronto – San Juan 22MAR20 – 26APR20 1 weekly cancelled

Vancouver – London Gatwick 10APR20 – 29APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Vancouver – San Jose (Costa Rica) – Liberia – Vancouver 18MAR20 – 25APR20 2 weekly cancelled



Separately, as the airline announced gradual cancellation of all service between late-March and 30APR20, following routes will be cancelled until 30APR20. Again, some of these seasonal services will now be discontinued in late-March, instead of late-April. Frequency listed for week of 05APR20, based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules:

Calgary – Cancun 3 weekly

Calgary – Puerto Vallarta 4 weekly

Edmonton – Cancun 3 weekly

Edmonton – Huatulco 1 weekly

Edmonton – Puerto Vallarta 3 weekly

Halifax – Cancun 3 weekly

Halifax – Cayo Coco 1 weekly

Halifax – Fort Lauderdale 1 weekly

Halifax – Holguin 1 weekly

Halifax – Orlando 2 weekly

Halifax – Puerto Plata 1 weekly

Halifax – Punta Cana 4 weekly

Halifax – Santa Clara 1 weekly

Halifax – Varadero 1 weekly

Hamilton – Cancun 1 weekly

Hamilton – Cayo Coco 1 weekly

Hamilton – Puerto Plata 1 weekly

Hamilton – Punta Cana 1 weekly

Moncton – Cancun 1 weekly

Moncton – Orlando 1 weekly

Moncton – Punta Cana 2 weekly

Moncton – Varadero 1 weekly

Montreal – Barcelona 1 weekly

Montreal – Cancun 9 weekly

Montreal – Cayo Coco 5 weekly

Montreal – Cayo Largo 2 weekly

Montreal – Fort Lauderdale 1 weekly

Montreal – Havana 7 weekly

Montreal – Holguin 1 weekly

Montreal – La Romana 1 weekly

Montreal – Lisbon 2 weekly

Montreal – Madrid 2 weekly

Montreal – Malaga 2 weekly

Montreal – Marseille 1 weekly

Montreal – New Orleans 2 weekly

Montreal – Orlando 3 weekly

Montreal – Paris CDG 7 weekly

Montreal – Puerto Plata 5 weekly

Montreal – Puerto Vallarta 3 weekly

Montreal – Punta Cana 8 weekly

Montreal – Samana 3 weekly

Montreal – Santa Clara 3 weekly

Montreal – Santo Domingo 1 weekly

Montreal – Toulouse 1 weekly

Montreal – Vancouver 3 weekly

Montreal – Varadero 5 weekly

Quebec City – Cancun 4 weekly

Quebec City – Cayo Coco 2 weekly

Quebec City – Fort Lauderdale 5 weekly

Quebec City – Holguin 2 weekly

Quebec City – La Romana 1 weekly

Quebec City – Orlando 2 weekly

Quebec City – Paris CDG 2 weekly

Quebec City – Puerto Plata 1 weekly

Quebec City – Puerto Vallarta 1 weekly

Quebec City – Punta Cana 4 weekly

Quebec City – Samana 1 weekly

Quebec City – Santa Clara 2 weekly

Quebec City – Varadero 2 weekly

Toronto – Cancun 9 weekly

Toronto – Cayo Coco 4 weekly

Toronto – Cayo Largo 1 weekly

Toronto – Faro 1 weekly

Toronto – Fort Lauderdale 5 weekly

Toronto – Glasgow 2 weekly

Toronto – Holguin 4 weekly

Toronto – LA Romana 1 weekly

Toronto – Lisbon 2 weekly

Toronto – London Gatwick 7 weekly

Toronto – Manchester 3 weekly

Toronto – Montreal 5 weekly

Toronto – Orlando 3 weekly

Toronto – Porto 1 weekly

Toronto – Puerto Plata 4 weekly

Toronto – Puerto Vallarta 2 weekly

Toronto – Punta Cana 7 weekly

Toronto – Samana 1 weekly

Toronto –Santa Clara 3 weekly

Toronto – Vancouver 8 weekly

Toronto – Varadero 5 weekly

Vancouver – Cancun 3 weekly

Vancouver – Fort Lauderdale 2 weekly

Vancouver – Puerto Vallarta 4 weekly

Victoria – Puerto Vallarta 1 weekly