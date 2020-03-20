Scoot March - May 2020 network adjustment as of 20MAR20

Scoot this week announced additional service suspension across its network, as most South East Asia, and North Asia service, as well as Europe, being cancelled until late-April or late-May 2020. Affected routes as of 20MAR20 as follows.
Singapore – Athens 24MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Berlin Tegel 22MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Cebu 21MAR20 – 16APR20 5 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Changsha 08FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily A320 cancelled
Singapore – Chiang Mai 21MAR20 – 16APR20 8 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Clark 20MAR20 – 16APR20 7 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Fuzhou 08FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly A320 cancelled
Singapore – Guangzhou 08FEB20 – 25APR20 2 daily 787/A320 cancelled
Singapore – Haikou 08FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly A320 cancelled
Singapore – Hangzhou 05FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily 787-9 cancelled
Singapore – Hanoi 21MAR20 – 16APR20 4 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Harbin 05FEB20 – 25APR20 3 weekly 787-8 cancelled
Singapore – Hat Yai 21MAR20 – 16APR20 9 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 21MAR20 – 16APR20 17 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Hong Kong 29MAR20 – 25MAR20 14 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Ipoh 21MAR20 – 31MAR20 18 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Jeddah 09MAR20 – 25APR20 3 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Jinan 08FEB20 – 25APR20 3 weekly A320 cancelled
Singapore – Kaohsiung – Osaka Kansai 21MAR20 – 25APR20 4 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Kota Bharu 21MAR20 – 29MAR20 3 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Kota Kinabalu 21MAR20 – 16APR20 7 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Krabi 21MAR20 – 16APR20 8 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 21MAR20 – 31MAR20 21 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Kuantan 21MAR20 – 16APR20 4 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Kuching 21MAR20 – 16APR20 5 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Kunming 08FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly A320 cancelled
Singapore – Langkawi 21MAR20 – 16APR20 7 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Luang Prabang – Vientiane – Singapore 21MAR20 – 16APR20 3 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Macau 21MAR20 – 25APR20 8 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Manila 20MAR20 – 16APR20 14 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Nanchang 08FEB20 – 25APR20 3 weekly A320 cancelled
Singapore – Nanjing 08FEB20 – 25APR20 10 weekly 787-8/-9 cancelled
Singapore – Nanning 05FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly A320 cancelled
Singapore – Ningbo 08FEB20 – 25APR20 3 weekly A320 cancelled
Singapore – Osaka Kansai 21MAR20 – 25APR20 3 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Palembang 21MAR20 – 16APR20 4 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Pekanbaru 21MAR20 – 16APR20 4 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Penang 21MAR20 – 31MAR20 17 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Phuket 21MAR20 – 16APR20 15 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Qingdao 08FEB20 – 25APR20 6 weekly 787-8/-9 cancelled
Singapore – Shenyang 05FEB20 – 25APR20 6 weekly 787-8/-9 cancelled
Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Sapporo New Chitose 10MAR20 – 25APR20 4 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 09MAR20 – 25APR20 7 weekly (4 weekly from 29MAR20) cancelled
Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita 21MAR20 – 25APR20 12 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Tianjin 08FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily 787-8/-9 cancelled
Singapore – Wuhan 23JAN20 – 25APR20 1 daily 787-8/-9 cancelled
Singapore – Wuxi 08FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly A320 cancelled
Singapore – Xi’An 05FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily A320 cancelled
Singapore – Zhengzhou 05FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled