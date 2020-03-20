Scoot March - May 2020 network adjustment as of 20MAR20

Scoot this week announced additional service suspension across its network, as most South East Asia, and North Asia service, as well as Europe, being cancelled until late-April or late-May 2020. Affected routes as of 20MAR20 as follows.



Singapore – Athens 24MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Berlin Tegel 22MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Cebu 21MAR20 – 16APR20 5 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Changsha 08FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily A320 cancelled

Singapore – Chiang Mai 21MAR20 – 16APR20 8 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Clark 20MAR20 – 16APR20 7 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Fuzhou 08FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly A320 cancelled

Singapore – Guangzhou 08FEB20 – 25APR20 2 daily 787/A320 cancelled

Singapore – Haikou 08FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly A320 cancelled

Singapore – Hangzhou 05FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily 787-9 cancelled

Singapore – Hanoi 21MAR20 – 16APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Harbin 05FEB20 – 25APR20 3 weekly 787-8 cancelled

Singapore – Hat Yai 21MAR20 – 16APR20 9 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 21MAR20 – 16APR20 17 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Hong Kong 29MAR20 – 25MAR20 14 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Ipoh 21MAR20 – 31MAR20 18 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Jeddah 09MAR20 – 25APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Jinan 08FEB20 – 25APR20 3 weekly A320 cancelled

Singapore – Kaohsiung – Osaka Kansai 21MAR20 – 25APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Kota Bharu 21MAR20 – 29MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Kota Kinabalu 21MAR20 – 16APR20 7 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Krabi 21MAR20 – 16APR20 8 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 21MAR20 – 31MAR20 21 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Kuantan 21MAR20 – 16APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Kuching 21MAR20 – 16APR20 5 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Kunming 08FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly A320 cancelled

Singapore – Langkawi 21MAR20 – 16APR20 7 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Luang Prabang – Vientiane – Singapore 21MAR20 – 16APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Macau 21MAR20 – 25APR20 8 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Manila 20MAR20 – 16APR20 14 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Nanchang 08FEB20 – 25APR20 3 weekly A320 cancelled

Singapore – Nanjing 08FEB20 – 25APR20 10 weekly 787-8/-9 cancelled

Singapore – Nanning 05FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly A320 cancelled

Singapore – Ningbo 08FEB20 – 25APR20 3 weekly A320 cancelled

Singapore – Osaka Kansai 21MAR20 – 25APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Palembang 21MAR20 – 16APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Pekanbaru 21MAR20 – 16APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Penang 21MAR20 – 31MAR20 17 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Phuket 21MAR20 – 16APR20 15 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Qingdao 08FEB20 – 25APR20 6 weekly 787-8/-9 cancelled

Singapore – Shenyang 05FEB20 – 25APR20 6 weekly 787-8/-9 cancelled

Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Sapporo New Chitose 10MAR20 – 25APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 09MAR20 – 25APR20 7 weekly (4 weekly from 29MAR20) cancelled

Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita 21MAR20 – 25APR20 12 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Tianjin 08FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily 787-8/-9 cancelled

Singapore – Wuhan 23JAN20 – 25APR20 1 daily 787-8/-9 cancelled

Singapore – Wuxi 08FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly A320 cancelled

Singapore – Xi’An 05FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily A320 cancelled

Singapore – Zhengzhou 05FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled