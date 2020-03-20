HK Express today (20MAR20) announced it’ll suspend scheduled operation, between 23MAR20 and 30APR20. The airline intends to resume service on/after 01MAY20.
Based on OAG schedules as of 15MAR20, affected routes as follow. Corresponding frequency is for the week of 26APR20.
Hong Kong – Bangkok 7 weekly
Hong Kong – Busan 4 weekly
Hong Kong – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang 2 weekly
Hong Kong – Chiang Mai 4 weekly
Hong Kong – Da Nang 11 weekly
Hong Kong – Fukuoka 19 weekly
Hong Kong – Hiroshima 2 weekly
Hong Kong – Kagoshima 5 weekly
Hong Kong – Kumamoto 3 weekly
Hong Kong – Nagasaki 3 weekly
Hong Kong – Nagoya 8 weekly
Hong Kong – Okinawa 4 weekly
Hong Kong – Osaka Kansai 17 weekly
Hong Kong – Phuket 9 weekly
Hong Kong – Seoul Incheon 15 weekly
Hong Kong – Siem Reap 4 weekly
Hong Kong – Takamatsu 5 weekly
Hong Kong – Tokyo Haneda 14 weekly
Hong Kong – Tokyo Narita 30 weekly
HK Express suspends scheduled service 23MAR20 – 30APR20
Posted
HK Express today (20MAR20) announced it’ll suspend scheduled operation, between 23MAR20 and 30APR20. The airline intends to resume service on/after 01MAY20.