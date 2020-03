Air Serbia suspends scheduled operation 19MAR20 – 12APR20

Air Serbia on Thursday (19MAR20) suspended its scheduled operations, currently scheduled until 12APR20, based on GDS schedule listing. The following routes are cancelled, and corresponding weekly frequency listed is for the week of 05APR20, based on 15MAR20’s OAG schedules.



Belgrade – Amsterdam 10 weekly

Belgrade – Athens 10 weekly

Belgrade – Banja Luka 5 weekly

Belgrade – Barcelona 2 weekly

Belgrade – Berlin Tegel 7 weekly

Belgrade – Brussels 4 weekly

Belgrade – Bucharest 8 weekly

Belgrade – Cairo 1 weekly

Belgrade – Copenhagen 6 weekly

Belgrade – Dusseldorf 6 weekly

Belgrade – Frankfurt 7 weekly

Belgrade – Helsinki 1 weekly

Belgrade – Istanbul 7 weekly

Belgrade – Krasnodar 3 weekly

Belgrade – Kyiv Borispil 3 weekly

Belgrade – Larnaca 2 weekly

Belgrade – Ljubljana 14 weekly

Belgrade – London Heathrow 9 weekly

Belgrade – Madrid 2 weekly

Belgrade – Moscow Sheremetyevo 10 weekly

Belgrade – New York JFK 3 weekly

Belgrade – Paris CDG 16 weekly

Belgrade – Podgorica 21 weekly

Belgrade – Prague 6 weekly

Belgrade – Sarajevo 7 weekly

Belgrade – Skopje 8 weekly

Belgrade – Sofia 7 weekly

Belgrade – St. Petersburg 2 weekly

Belgrade – Stockholm Arlanda 6 weekly

Belgrade – Stuttgart 6 weekly

Belgrade – Tel Aviv 6 weekly

Belgrade – Thessaloniki 7 weekly

Belgrade – Tirana 11 weekly

Belgrade – Tivat 13 weekly

Belgrade – Vienna 14 weekly

Belgrade – Zagreb 10 weekly

Belgrade – Zurich 18 weekly

Kraljevo – Thessaloniki 3 weekly

Kraljevo – Vienna 3 weekly

Nis – Frankfurt Hahn 2 weekly

Nis – Friedrichshafen 2 weekly

Nis – Gothenburg 2 weekly

Nis – Hannover 2 weekly

Nis – Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden 2 weekly

Nis – Ljubljana 2 weekly

Nis – Nuremberg 2 weekly

Nis – Salzburg 2 weekly