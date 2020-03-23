Turkish Airlines 28MAR20 – 17APR20 International operations as of 0400GMT 23MAR20

Turkish Airlines has outlined planned operation for the period of 28MAR20 (2359LT 27MAR20) – 17APR20, as the airline downsizes operation to 5 International routes. Planned operation as of 0400GMT 23MAR20 as follows.
Istanbul – Addis Ababa 28MAR20 – 17APR20 5 weekly 737-800
Istanbul – Hong Kong 28MAR20 – 17APR20 4 weekly 777-300ER
Istanbul – Moscow Vnukovo 28MAR20 – 17APR20 2-3 daily 737-800/A321/A330-200
Istanbul – New York JFK 28MAR20 – 17APR20 2-3 daily A330-300/777-300ER
Istanbul – Washington Dulles 28MAR20 – 17APR20 6-7 weekly 787-9
