Aeroflot 23MAR20 – 28MAR20 Europe / Caucasus operation update

Aeroflot Russian Airlines on Saturday (21MAR20) further revised planned Europe and Caucasus operation, as the airline continues to downsize operation due to various travel restrictions. The airline will operate following flights between 23MAR20 and 28MAR20.



Moscow Sheremetyevo – Amsterdam 1 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Berlin Schoenefeld 6 daily (3 daily 26 – 28MAR20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Brussels 2 daily (1 daily 27/28MAR20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dublin 4 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Geneva 10 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – London Heathrow 4 daily (5 daily on 27/28MAR20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Madrid 1 daily (2 daily 26 – 28MAR20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Minsk 2 daily (3 daily 23MAR20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Paris CDG 2 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Rome 1 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Yerevan 2 daily



The Skyteam member also restored service to the UAE, effective from 23MAR20 with reduced operation.

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dubai 1 daily (SU520/521)



Aeroflot has filed general information regarding its operation on/after 29MAR20, however further changes remain likely.