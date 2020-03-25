Air Century suspends scheduled operations 21MAR20 – 03APR20

Dominican Republic-based Air Century since late-last week temporary suspended scheduled operations, which saw the cancellation of 5 routes. The suspension is in effect from 21MAR20 to 03APR20.
Santo Domingo La Isabela – Aruba 3 weekly
Santo Domingo La Isabela – Curacao 4 weekly
Santo Domingo La Isabela – Havana 3 weekly
Santo Domingo La Isabela – Port-au-Prince 11 weekly
Santo Domingo La Isabela – St. Maarten 4 weekly
