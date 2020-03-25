Turkmenistan Airlines March – May 2020 International cancellations as of 23MAR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Turkmenistan Airlines earlier this month has cancelled various International service, up to late-April 2020. Information is based on Turkmenistan Airlines’ GSA website in Russia and Europe.

Ashgabat – Abu Dhabi 01APR20 – 29APR20 2 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – Almaty 22MAR20 – 27APR20 2 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – Amritsar 11MAR20 – 01MAY20 2 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – Ankara 17MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – Bangkok 03MAR20 – 01MAY20 2 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – Beijing Capital 03MAR20 – 31MAY20 cancelled
Ashgabat – Birmingham 13MAR20 – 01MAY20 1 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – Delhi 14MAR20 – 01MAY20 3 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – Dubai 29MAR20 – 26APR20 2 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – Frankfurt 14MAR20 – 25APR20 1 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – Istanbul 18MAR20 – 30APR20 8 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – Kazan 15MAR20 – 26APR20 2 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – Minsk 28MAR20 – 25APR20 1 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – Moscow Domodedovo 18MAR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – St. Petersburg 15MAR20 – 01MAY20 3 weekly cancelled

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.