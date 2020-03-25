Turkmenistan Airlines earlier this month has cancelled various International service, up to late-April 2020. Information is based on Turkmenistan Airlines’ GSA website in Russia and Europe.
Ashgabat – Abu Dhabi 01APR20 – 29APR20 2 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – Almaty 22MAR20 – 27APR20 2 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – Amritsar 11MAR20 – 01MAY20 2 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – Ankara 17MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – Bangkok 03MAR20 – 01MAY20 2 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – Beijing Capital 03MAR20 – 31MAY20 cancelled
Ashgabat – Birmingham 13MAR20 – 01MAY20 1 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – Delhi 14MAR20 – 01MAY20 3 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – Dubai 29MAR20 – 26APR20 2 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – Frankfurt 14MAR20 – 25APR20 1 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – Istanbul 18MAR20 – 30APR20 8 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – Kazan 15MAR20 – 26APR20 2 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – Minsk 28MAR20 – 25APR20 1 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – Moscow Domodedovo 18MAR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled
Ashgabat – St. Petersburg 15MAR20 – 01MAY20 3 weekly cancelled
Turkmenistan Airlines March – May 2020 International cancellations as of 23MAR20
Posted
Turkmenistan Airlines earlier this month has cancelled various International service, up to late-April 2020. Information is based on Turkmenistan Airlines’ GSA website in Russia and Europe.