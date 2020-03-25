St. Maarten-based Winair since last week cancelled all of its scheduled operation for 2 weeks, affecting 12 routes. The cancellation went into effect on 19MAR20, scheduled until 06APR20. Based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules, the airline scheduled 562 weekly flights in total, for the week of 29MAR20.
Curacao – Aruba 7 weekly
Curacao – Bonaire 7 weekly
Curacao – Port-au-Prince 1 weekly
St. Maarten – Antigua 13 weekly
St. Maarten – Curacao 14 weekly
St. Maarten – Montserrat 1 weekly (only outbound flight listed)
St. Maarten – Port-au-Prince 2 weekly
St. Maarten – Saba 28 weekly
St. Maarten – Santo Domingo 3 weekly
St. Maarten – St. Barthelemy 137 weekly (Inbound 139 weekly)
St. Maarten – St. Eustatius 31 weekly (Inbound 33 weekly)
St. Maarten – St. Kitts 14 weekly
St. Maarten – Tortola 21 weekly
Winair suspends scheduled operations 19MAR20 – 06APR20
