Winair suspends scheduled operations 19MAR20 – 06APR20

St. Maarten-based Winair since last week cancelled all of its scheduled operation for 2 weeks, affecting 12 routes. The cancellation went into effect on 19MAR20, scheduled until 06APR20. Based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules, the airline scheduled 562 weekly flights in total, for the week of 29MAR20.



Curacao – Aruba 7 weekly

Curacao – Bonaire 7 weekly

Curacao – Port-au-Prince 1 weekly

St. Maarten – Antigua 13 weekly

St. Maarten – Curacao 14 weekly

St. Maarten – Montserrat 1 weekly (only outbound flight listed)

St. Maarten – Port-au-Prince 2 weekly

St. Maarten – Saba 28 weekly

St. Maarten – Santo Domingo 3 weekly

St. Maarten – St. Barthelemy 137 weekly (Inbound 139 weekly)

St. Maarten – St. Eustatius 31 weekly (Inbound 33 weekly)

St. Maarten – St. Kitts 14 weekly

St. Maarten – Tortola 21 weekly