Bangkok Airways cancels International service late-March to late-Oct 2020

Bangkok Airways last week announced it will be cancelling all international service, from 22MAR20 to 24OCT20. Although the airline’s statement issued on 19MAR20 states “until further notice”, reservation for flights on/after 25OCT20 is available for the moment. The airline is also reducing selected domestic service during this period.



Following international service are cancelled.



Bangkok – Da Nang 22MAR20 – 24OCT20 7 weekly cancelled

Bangkok – Luang Prabang 22MAR20 – 24OCT20 14 weekly cancelled

Bangkok – Male 22MAR20 – 24OCT20 7 weekly cancelled

Bangkok – Mandalay 22MAR20 – 24OCT20 7 weekly cancelled

Bangkok – Phnom Penh 22MAR20 – 24OCT20 21 weekly cancelled

Bangkok – Siem Reap 22MAR20 – 24OCT20 21 weekly cancelled

Bangkok – Yangon 22MAR20 – 24OCT20 21 weekly cancelled

Chiang Mai – Luang Prabang 17MAR20 – 24OCT20 4 weekly cancelled

Chiang Mai – Yangon 22MAR20 – 24OCT20 4 weekly cancelled

Koh Samui – Hong Kong 10MAR20 – 24OCT20 14 weekly cancelled

Koh Samui – Kuala Lumpur 21MAR20 – 24OCT20 7 weekly cancelled

Koh Samui – Singapore 22MAR20 – 24OCT20 14 weekly cancelled