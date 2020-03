Finnair 2Q20 Operations as of 23MAR20

Finnair earlier this week provided network update to its planned operation, in the 2nd quarter of 2020. From 01APR20 to 30JUN20, Finnair plans to offer following service. Information is as of 23MAR20, and further adjustment is likely.



Helsinki – Amsterdam 1 daily Embraer E190

Helsinki – Berlin Tegel 1 daily Embraer E190

Helsinki – Brussels 5 weekly Embraer E190

Helsinki – Frankfurt 1 daily Embraer E190

Helsinki – Kuopio 1 daily ATR72

Helsinki – London Heathrow 2 daily A319

Helsinki – Mariehamn 5 weekly ATR72

Helsinki – Munich 4 weekly Embraer E190

Helsinki – Oulu 2 daily ATR72

Helsinki – Paris CDG 2 daily Embraer E190

Helsinki – Rovaniemi 1 daily ATR72

Helsinki – Zurich 7 weekly Embraer E190



Additional European service also scheduled, pending on the timing of travel restriction removal:

Helsinki – Copenhagen 2 daily A319

Helsinki – Moscow Sheremetyevo 1 daily Embraer E190

Helsinki – Oslo 1 daily A319

Helsinki – Riga 1 daily ATR72

Helsinki – St. Petersburg 2 daily ATR72

Helsinki – Stockholm Arlanda 2 daily ATR72

Helsinki – Tallinn 2 daily ATR72



On Long-Haul route, the airline plans to resume operation on 03MAY20, operating:

Helsinki – Tokyo Haneda 03MAY20 – 30JUN20 1 daily A350-900XWB