Qatar Airways NS20 Operations as of 1450GMT 27MAR20

Qatar Airways in the last 48-72 hours filed additional changes to its Northern summer 2020 operation, as the airline filed additional changes for following destinations for the month of April 2020: Athens, Auckland, Bangkok, Beijing, Berlin Tegel, Brisbane (new destination), Buenos Aires Ezeiza, Cape Town, Chengdu, Chicago O’Hare, Chongqing, Colombo, Copenhagen, Denpasar, Dublin, Edinburgh, Frankfurt, Guangzhou, Johannesburg, Kuwait City, London Heathrow, Manchester, Melbourne, Miami, Mumbai, Munich, New York JFK, Paris CDG, Perth, Prague, Rome, Sao Paulo Guarulhos, Singapore, Stockholm Arlanda, Sydney.



Planned operation as of 1450GMT 27MAR20 as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible, pending on various travel restrictions.



Doha – Adelaide

21MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-1000XWB operating



Doha – Algiers

18MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating



Doha – Almaty eff 02JUL20 New route, 2 weekly A320 (Initially scheduled from 01APR20, later moved to 04JUN20. Planned increase to 4 weekly cancelled)

Doha – Amman

17MAR20 – 31MAR20 3 daily cancelled

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating



Doha – Amsterdam 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

Doha – Ankara

20MAR20 – 01JUN20 1 daily cancelled

02JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A320 operating



Doha – Antalya eff 26JUN20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, additional flight operated by A330-200/-300 (Previously scheduled from 17MAY20)

Doha – Athens

14MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

eff 01JUL20 Planned increase from 3 to 4 daily unchanged



Doha – Auckland

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

29MAR20 – 17APR20 1 daily 777-200LR (Previous plan: Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly)

18APR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: eff 14APR20)



Doha – Bangkok

23MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 3 daily, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 2 daily in April/May with A350-900/-1000XWB)

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 daily



Doha – Barcelona

QR141/142 18MAR20 – 30JUN20 1 daily cancelled

QR137/138

22MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

02JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating



QR145/146

1 daily A350-900XWB normal operation until 20APR20

22APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating



Doha – Basra

18MAR20 – 24MAR20 2 daily cancelled

25MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly (Reservation closed until 30APR20)



Doha – Beijing Capital

03FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

eff 01MAY20 1 daily 777-300ER (Previous plan: reduce from 7 to 4 weekly in May/June 2020)



Doha – Beirut

19MAR20 – 29MAR20 1 daily cancelled (QR in March gradually reduced service from 4 to 1 daily)

30MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 25 to 7 weekly, 787-8 operating (selected dates A330-200)



Doha – Birmingham

23MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

01APR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled

01JUN20 – 26JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating



Doha – Belgrade

19MAR20 – 25MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

26MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A321 operating

eff 01JUL20 Planned increase from 7 to 10 weekly unchanged



Doha – Berlin Tegel

02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A350-1000XWB operating (selected dates A350-900XWB; Previously plan: 1 daily)

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily



Doha – Bodrum 30JUN20 – 07SEP20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, A320 operating (Previous plan: eff 25MAY20)

Doha – Brisbane 29MAR20 – 30APR20 New route, 1 daily 777-300ER

QR912 DOH2000 – 1720+1BNE 77W D

QR913 BNE2120 – 0520+1DOH 77W D



Doha – Brussels

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce form 8 to 6 weekly, 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 8 to 4 weekly, 787-8 replaces 777-300ER (Except selected dates in April with 777)

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 8 weekly operated by 787-8, replacing A350-900XWB (No changes)



Doha – Budapest

23MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A320 operating

04APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A320 operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly, A320 operating

eff 01JUN20 A330 service increases from 1 to 2 daily (Previous plan: eff 29MAR20)



Doha – Cape Town

26MAR20 – 16APR20 10 weekly cancelled

17APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 10 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

eff 03JUN20 QR1371/1372 A350-900XWB replaces 787-8, 3 weekly, overall 7 weekly A350-1000XWB and 3 weekly -900XWB



Doha – Cardiff

23MAR20 – 30MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, 787-8 operating

31MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled



Doha – Casablanca 18MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled

Doha – Cebu eff 01JUL20 3 weekly 787-8 (Previous plan: eff 08APR20; service resumption since March 2012)

Doha – Chengdu 03FEB20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled (Previously scheduled until 30APR20)

Doha – Chicago O’Hare

21MAR20 – 29MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

30MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER (Previous plan: 6 weekly in May)



Doha – Chongqing 03FEB20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled (Previously scheduled until 30APR20)

Doha – Clark

14MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly

01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly



Doha – Clark – Davao – Doha 27MAR20 – 04JUN20 1 weekly service cancelled

Doha – Colombo

11MAR20 – 19MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily

20MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 5 to 1 daily (2 daily 29MAR20 – 31MAR20), 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 3 daily in May 2020)

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 5 to 3 daily

eff 01JUL20 5th daily service commences on this date, instead of 29MAR20



Doha – Copenhagen

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

29MAR20 – 12APR20 Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER operating

13APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 18 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 18 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating (Previous plan: eff 02APR20)



Doha – Da Nang 19MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled

Doha – Dallas/Ft. Worth 22MAR20 – 30MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-1000XWB operating

Doha – Dar es Salaam eff 01JUN20 1 daily nonstop terminator, replacing 1-stop via Kilimanjaro. 787-8 operating

Doha – Denpasar

21MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: reduce to 2 daily until 31MAR20)

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating (Previous plan: eff 01APR20)



Doha – Dhaka

12MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily

02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

01MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily



Doha – Djibouti

11MAR20 – 18MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

19MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A320 operating



Doha – Djibouti – Mogadishu 19MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled

Doha – Dublin

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

29MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 11 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating (Additional flights scheduled for week of 29MAR20; Previous plan 7 weekly)



Doha – Dubrovnik eff 01JUL20 New route, 5 weekly A320 (3 weekly from 08OCT20, previously scheduled from 18MAY20)

Doha – Edinburgh

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 10 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (Previous plan: 7 weekly)

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

eff 02JUL20 Increase from 10 to 14 weekly, A350-900XWB operating



Doha – Entebbe eff 02JUL20 3 of 7 weekly flights no longer extends to Kigali, 787-8 operating

Doha – Entebbe – Kigali – Doha 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

Doha – Erbil

18MAR20 – 31MAR20 17 weekly cancelled

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 17 to 4 weekly, A320 operating



Doha – Faisalabad 14MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled

Doha – Frankfurt

20MAR20 – 30JUN20 QR067/068 A350-1000XWB replaces A380

29MAR20 – 01MAY20 2 daily A350/777-300ER (selected dates 3 daily; Previous plan: reduce to 1 daily)

02MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB/-1000XWB operating



Doha – Geneva 23MAR20 – 01JUN20 5-7 weekly cancelled

Doha – Gothenburg 20MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled

Doha – Guangzhou 03FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Hangzhou 03FEB20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled

Doha – Hanoi

22MAR20 – 01APR20 2 daily cancelled

02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB operating



Doha – Helsinki

20MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

01APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

12APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB (Previous plan: eff 01APR20)



Doha – Ho Chi Minh City 24APR20 – 21MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Doha – Ho Chi Minh City – Phnom Penh

22MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

01APR20 – 01MAY20 Ho Chi Minh City – Phnom Penh sector cancelled. 4 weekly

02MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



Doha – Hong Kong

QR816/815

16FEB20 – 11MAR20 777-300ER and 787-8 replaces 777-300ER only

12MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled



QR818/817 16FEB20 – 15MAR20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER



Doha – Isfahan 26FEB20 – 31MAY20 2 weekly cancelled

Doha – Istanbul

29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, 787-8 operating (Previous plan: 10 weekly)

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly, A320/787-8 operating



Doha – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen

15MAR20 – 18MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

19MAR20 – 24MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily

25MAR20 – 31MAY20 18-21 weekly cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily



Doha – Izmir

21MAR20 – 01JUN20 3 weekly cancelled

02JUN20 – 25JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A320 operating



Doha – Jakarta

19MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating



Doha – Johannesburg

16MAR20 – 26MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

27MAR20 – 16APR20 2 daily cancelled (Previous plan: 1 daily)

17APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily



Doha – Johannesburg – Durban 22MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled

Doha – Johannesburg – Gaborone 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled

Doha – Karachi

12MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating



Doha – Kathmandu

22MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, A330-300 operating



Doha – Kigali eff 02JUL20 3 of 7 weekly operates as nonstop terminator, replacing 1-stop via Entebbe

Doha – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam – Doha 26MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled

Doha – Kochi

13MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

22MAR20 – 15APR20 11 weekly cancelled

16APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 11 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating



Doha – Kozhikode

12MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

22MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled



Doha – Krabi 29MAR20 – 18APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating (selected dates A350-900XWB)

Doha – Kuala Lumpur

16MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily



Doha – Kuwait City

14MAR20 – 07APR20 10 daily cancelled

08APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 10 to 3 daily (Selected dates 1-2 daily)

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 10 to 9 daily



Doha – Kyiv Borispil 17MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 daily cancelled

Doha – Lagos 24MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Lagos – Accra eff 17JUN20 Lagos – Accra sector begins on 17JUN20, instead of 15APR20

Doha – Lahore 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Doha – Larnaca 19MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 daily cancelled

Doha – Lisbon

20MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled

eff 01JUN20 Increase from 7 to 11 weekly

eff 01JUL20 Increase from 7 to 12 weekly, 11 weekly from 05AUG20. 787-8 operating



Doha – London Gatwick

23MAR20 – 31MAY20 18 weekly cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily



Doha – London Heathrow

Overall service reduces from 6 to 4 daily from 29MAR20 to 15APR20, 3 daily from 16APR20, 2 daily from 01MAY20 to 31MAY20



QR005/006 14MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

QR003/004 19MAR20 – 30JUN20 777-300ER replaces A380

QR009/010 19MAR20 – 30JUN20 A350-1000XWB replaces A380, 4 weekly (A380 scheduled on 28/29/31MAR20)

QR011/012

19MAR20 – 29MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

30MAR20 – 31MAY20 A350-1000XWB replaces A380 (Selected dates 777-300ER)



QR001/002 16APR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled (Previous plan: eff 20MAR20)

QR007/008 01MAY20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled (Previous plan: eff 01APR20)

QR015/016 01APR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled



Doha – Los Angeles

21MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-200LR operating

01APR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

eff 01JUN20 A350-1000XWB replaces 777-200LR, 1 daily (Previous plan: eff 01MAY20)



Doha – Luanda eff 14OCT20 New route, 4 weekly 787-8

Doha – Lyon eff 25JUN20 New route, 5 weekly 787-8 (Previously scheduled from 23JUN20)

Doha – Madrid

20MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 787-8 operating instead of A350-900XWB

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A350-900XWB operating



Doha – Malaga 06JUL20 – 31AUG20 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly, 777-200LR operating. Selected dates operated by 777-300ER

Doha – Male

17MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily

01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 21 to 10 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily



Doha – Malta

20MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



Doha – Manchester

23MAR20 – 16APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, 777-300ER/787-8 operating (Previous plan: until 31MAR20)

17APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 787-8 operating (Previous plan: eff 01APR20)

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily



Doha – Manila

11MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 14 weekly

22MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 11 weekly

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB operating



Doha – Maputo

22MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled

eff 03JUL20 Planned 4th weekly (and 5th weekly from 05AUG20) unchanged, 787-8 operating



Doha – Marrakech – Rabat – Doha 18MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled

Doha – Mashhad 26FEB20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Melbourne

27MAR20 – 30APR20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily, QR994/995 operated by 777-300ER

01APR20 – 31MAY20 QR904/905 A350-1000XWB replaces A380, 1 daily



QR994 DOH0905 – 0600+1MEL 77W D

QR904 DOH2035 – 1730+1MEL 351 D



QR995 MEL1500 – 2250DOH 77W D

QR905 MEL2135 – 0525+1DOH 351 D



Doha – Miami

09APR20 – 01JUN20 1 daily cancelled (Previous plan: eff 01APR20)

eff 01AUG20 A350-1000XWB replaces -900XWB, 5 weekly



Doha – Milan Malpensa

11MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 daily cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily



Doha – Mombasa 23MAR20 – 01JUN20 4 weekly cancelled

Doha – Multan 14MAR20 – 01JUN20 4 weekly cancelled

Doha – Mumbai

22MAR20 – 12APR20 1 daily cancelled

13APR20 – 30MAY20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily



Doha – Munich

01APR20 – 13APR20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly, 777-300ER operating

14APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER operating (A350-900XWB replaces 777 from 01MAY20)



Doha – Muscat 16MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 2-3 daily

Doha – Nairobi

14MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily



Doha – New York JFK 25MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-1000XWB operating (A350-900XWB from 01APR20 to 30APR20)

Doha – Nur-Sultan eff 30JUN20 New route, 2 weekly A320 (Previously scheduled from 30MAR20)

Doha – Osaka Kansai eff 23JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A350-900XWB (Previously scheduled from 06APR20, 4 weekly initially)

Doha – Oslo

20MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB from 02APR20

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly



Doha – Paris CDG

QR039/040

18MAR20 – 31MAY20 A350-900XWB/777-300ER replaces A380

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 777-300ER replaces A380



QR041/042

22MAR20 – 30APR20 A350-900XWB replaces A380 (Planned cancellation delayed to 01MAY20, instead of eff 01APR20)

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled



QR037/038 01APR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled



Doha – Penang – Langkawi

23MAR20 – 01JUN20 5 weekly cancelled

02JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

eff 03AUG20 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly, 787-8 operating



Doha – Perth

QR900/901 A380 operation extended to 16APR20 (Previous plan: until 19MAR20)

29MAR20 – 30APR20 Increase from 7 to 13 weekly, new flight QR990/991 with 777-300ER

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 777-300ER replaces A380



QR900 DOH0150 – 1820PER 388

QR990 DOH2040 – 1310+1PER 77W D



QR991 PER1545 – 2235DOH 77W D

QR901 PER2245 – 0535+1DOH 388



Doha – Peshawar 15MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Philadelphia

21MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

eff 01JUN20 777-300ER replaces A350-900XWB, 1 daily



Doha – Pisa 04MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Prague

23MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

01APR20 – 27APR20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A320 operating (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

28APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A320 operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

eff 01JUL20 Widebody aircraft service increases from 1 to 2 daily (Previous plan: eff 29MAR20)



Doha – Rome

03MAR20 – 22MAR20 Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly

23MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER/787-8 operating (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly



Doha – Salalah 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 daily cancelled

Doha – Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 23MAR20 – 29JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-200LR operating (Previous plan: 5 weekly)

Doha – Sarajevo

21MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, A320 operating



Doha – Shanghai Pu Dong 03FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Shiraz 26FEB20 – 31MAY20 1 daily A320 cancelled

Doha – Sialkot 17MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled

Doha – Singapore

22MAR20 – 30MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-1000XWB operating (Previous plan: mix of A350-900/-1000XWB)

31MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily



Doha – Skopje

18MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, A320 operating



Doha – Sofia

22MAR20 – 31MAY20 11 weekly cancelled

eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly, A320 operating



Doha – Sohar 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Stockholm Arlanda

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 4 weekly

29MAR20 – 12APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 4 weekly)

13APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating (787-8 in May; Previous plan: 2-3 weekly)

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly



Doha – Sulaymaniyah

18MAR20 – 31MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A320 operating



Doha – Sydney

QR908/909 A380 service extended to 31MAR20

29MAR20 – 30APR20 Increase from 2 to 3 daily, new flight QR988/989 operating from 29MAR20 to 30APR20

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily (QR908/909 with A350-1000XWB)

QR906 DOH0915 – 0730+1SYD 77W D

QR988 DOH1900 – 1725+1SYD 77W D

QR908 DOH2030 – 1855+1SYD 351 D



QR907 SYD1650 – 2345DOH 77W D

QR989 SYD2145 – 0505+1DOH 77W D

QR909 SYD2215 – 0530+1DOH 351 D







Doha – Sydney – Canberra 02APR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Tbilisi

21MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 daily cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly



Doha – Tehran Imam Khomeini 26FEB20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 20-22 to 7 weekly

Doha – Thessaloniki 21MAR20 – 01JUN20 3 weekly cancelled

Doha – Thira 01JUL20 – 07OCT20 New seasonal route, 3 weekly A320 (Previously scheduled from 20MAY20)

Doha – Thiruvananthapuram

11MAR20 – 20MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

21MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled



Doha – Tokyo Haneda 21MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Tokyo Narita 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

Doha – Trabzon 03JUN20 – 30SEP20 New route, 3 weekly A320 (Previous plan: eff 20MAY20)

Doha – Tunis

18MAR20 – 02APR20 1 daily cancelled

03APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB



Doha – Venice

04MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

eff 01JUL20 Increase from 7 to 11 weekly, additional flights operated by 787-8 (A330-200 in October 2020)



Doha – Warsaw

15MAR20 – 31MAY20 14-18 weekly cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

eff 01JUL20 Increase from 14 to 18 weekly (Previously scheduled from 22MAY20)



Doha – Washington Dulles

20MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER (Previous plan: A350-1000XWB)



Doha – Windhoek

16MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled

eff 01JUN20 Increase from 4 to 5 weekly (previously scheduled from 30MAR20). 1 daily from 02JUL20



Doha – Yangon

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



Doha – Yerevan

23MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

eff 01JUL20 A330-200/-300 replaces A320, 1 daily (Previously scheduled from 29MAR20)



Doha – Zagreb

21MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 6-7 weekly

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A320 operating



Doha – Zurich

23MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

02APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

eff 01AUG20 Planned increase from 14 to 18 weekly unchanged