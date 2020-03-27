Qatar Airways NS20 Operations as of 1450GMT 27MAR20

Qatar Airways in the last 48-72 hours filed additional changes to its Northern summer 2020 operation, as the airline filed additional changes for following destinations for the month of April 2020: Athens, Auckland, Bangkok, Beijing, Berlin Tegel, Brisbane (new destination), Buenos Aires Ezeiza, Cape Town, Chengdu, Chicago O’Hare, Chongqing, Colombo, Copenhagen, Denpasar, Dublin, Edinburgh, Frankfurt, Guangzhou, Johannesburg, Kuwait City, London Heathrow, Manchester, Melbourne, Miami, Mumbai, Munich, New York JFK, Paris CDG, Perth, Prague, Rome, Sao Paulo Guarulhos, Singapore, Stockholm Arlanda, Sydney.
Planned operation as of 1450GMT 27MAR20 as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible, pending on various travel restrictions.
Doha – Adelaide
21MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-1000XWB operating
Doha – Algiers
18MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Doha – Almaty eff 02JUL20 New route, 2 weekly A320 (Initially scheduled from 01APR20, later moved to 04JUN20. Planned increase to 4 weekly cancelled)
Doha – Amman
17MAR20 – 31MAR20 3 daily cancelled
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating
Doha – Amsterdam 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily
Doha – Ankara
20MAR20 – 01JUN20 1 daily cancelled
02JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Antalya eff 26JUN20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, additional flight operated by A330-200/-300 (Previously scheduled from 17MAY20)
Doha – Athens
14MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
eff 01JUL20 Planned increase from 3 to 4 daily unchanged
Doha – Auckland
22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
29MAR20 – 17APR20 1 daily 777-200LR (Previous plan: Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly)
18APR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: eff 14APR20)
Doha – Bangkok
23MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 3 daily, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 2 daily in April/May with A350-900/-1000XWB)
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 daily
Doha – Barcelona
QR141/142 18MAR20 – 30JUN20 1 daily cancelled
QR137/138
22MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
02JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
QR145/146
1 daily A350-900XWB normal operation until 20APR20
22APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating
Doha – Basra
18MAR20 – 24MAR20 2 daily cancelled
25MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly (Reservation closed until 30APR20)
Doha – Beijing Capital
03FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled
eff 01MAY20 1 daily 777-300ER (Previous plan: reduce from 7 to 4 weekly in May/June 2020)
Doha – Beirut
19MAR20 – 29MAR20 1 daily cancelled (QR in March gradually reduced service from 4 to 1 daily)
30MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 25 to 7 weekly, 787-8 operating (selected dates A330-200)
Doha – Birmingham
23MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating
01APR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled
01JUN20 – 26JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating
Doha – Belgrade
19MAR20 – 25MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
26MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A321 operating
eff 01JUL20 Planned increase from 7 to 10 weekly unchanged
Doha – Berlin Tegel
02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A350-1000XWB operating (selected dates A350-900XWB; Previously plan: 1 daily)
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily
Doha – Bodrum 30JUN20 – 07SEP20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, A320 operating (Previous plan: eff 25MAY20)
Doha – Brisbane 29MAR20 – 30APR20 New route, 1 daily 777-300ER
QR912 DOH2000 – 1720+1BNE 77W D
QR913 BNE2120 – 0520+1DOH 77W D
Doha – Brussels
22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce form 8 to 6 weekly, 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB
29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 8 to 4 weekly, 787-8 replaces 777-300ER (Except selected dates in April with 777)
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 8 weekly operated by 787-8, replacing A350-900XWB (No changes)
Doha – Budapest
23MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A320 operating
04APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A320 operating
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly, A320 operating
eff 01JUN20 A330 service increases from 1 to 2 daily (Previous plan: eff 29MAR20)
Doha – Cape Town
26MAR20 – 16APR20 10 weekly cancelled
17APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 10 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
eff 03JUN20 QR1371/1372 A350-900XWB replaces 787-8, 3 weekly, overall 7 weekly A350-1000XWB and 3 weekly -900XWB
Doha – Cardiff
23MAR20 – 30MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, 787-8 operating
31MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled
Doha – Casablanca 18MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled
Doha – Cebu eff 01JUL20 3 weekly 787-8 (Previous plan: eff 08APR20; service resumption since March 2012)
Doha – Chengdu 03FEB20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled (Previously scheduled until 30APR20)
Doha – Chicago O’Hare
21MAR20 – 29MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating
30MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER (Previous plan: 6 weekly in May)
Doha – Chongqing 03FEB20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled (Previously scheduled until 30APR20)
Doha – Clark
14MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly
01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly
Doha – Clark – Davao – Doha 27MAR20 – 04JUN20 1 weekly service cancelled
Doha – Colombo
11MAR20 – 19MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily
20MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily
29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 5 to 1 daily (2 daily 29MAR20 – 31MAR20), 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 3 daily in May 2020)
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 5 to 3 daily
eff 01JUL20 5th daily service commences on this date, instead of 29MAR20
Doha – Copenhagen
22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating
29MAR20 – 12APR20 Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER operating
13APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 18 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating
01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 18 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating (Previous plan: eff 02APR20)
Doha – Da Nang 19MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled
Doha – Dallas/Ft. Worth 22MAR20 – 30MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-1000XWB operating
Doha – Dar es Salaam eff 01JUN20 1 daily nonstop terminator, replacing 1-stop via Kilimanjaro. 787-8 operating
Doha – Denpasar
21MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: reduce to 2 daily until 31MAR20)
01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating (Previous plan: eff 01APR20)
Doha – Dhaka
12MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily
02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating
01MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily
Doha – Djibouti
11MAR20 – 18MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly
19MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Djibouti – Mogadishu 19MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled
Doha – Dublin
22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly
29MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 11 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating (Additional flights scheduled for week of 29MAR20; Previous plan 7 weekly)
Doha – Dubrovnik eff 01JUL20 New route, 5 weekly A320 (3 weekly from 08OCT20, previously scheduled from 18MAY20)
Doha – Edinburgh
22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 10 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (Previous plan: 7 weekly)
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly
eff 02JUL20 Increase from 10 to 14 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Doha – Entebbe eff 02JUL20 3 of 7 weekly flights no longer extends to Kigali, 787-8 operating
Doha – Entebbe – Kigali – Doha 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating
Doha – Erbil
18MAR20 – 31MAR20 17 weekly cancelled
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 17 to 4 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Faisalabad 14MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled
Doha – Frankfurt
20MAR20 – 30JUN20 QR067/068 A350-1000XWB replaces A380
29MAR20 – 01MAY20 2 daily A350/777-300ER (selected dates 3 daily; Previous plan: reduce to 1 daily)
02MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB/-1000XWB operating
Doha – Geneva 23MAR20 – 01JUN20 5-7 weekly cancelled
Doha – Gothenburg 20MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled
Doha – Guangzhou 03FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Hangzhou 03FEB20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled
Doha – Hanoi
22MAR20 – 01APR20 2 daily cancelled
02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Doha – Helsinki
20MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly
01APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
12APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB (Previous plan: eff 01APR20)
Doha – Ho Chi Minh City 24APR20 – 21MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Doha – Ho Chi Minh City – Phnom Penh
22MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
01APR20 – 01MAY20 Ho Chi Minh City – Phnom Penh sector cancelled. 4 weekly
02MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Doha – Hong Kong
QR816/815
16FEB20 – 11MAR20 777-300ER and 787-8 replaces 777-300ER only
12MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
QR818/817 16FEB20 – 15MAR20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER
Doha – Isfahan 26FEB20 – 31MAY20 2 weekly cancelled
Doha – Istanbul
29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, 787-8 operating (Previous plan: 10 weekly)
01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly, A320/787-8 operating
Doha – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen
15MAR20 – 18MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
19MAR20 – 24MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily
25MAR20 – 31MAY20 18-21 weekly cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Doha – Izmir
21MAR20 – 01JUN20 3 weekly cancelled
02JUN20 – 25JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Jakarta
19MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating
Doha – Johannesburg
16MAR20 – 26MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
27MAR20 – 16APR20 2 daily cancelled (Previous plan: 1 daily)
17APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Doha – Johannesburg – Durban 22MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled
Doha – Johannesburg – Gaborone 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled
Doha – Karachi
12MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Doha – Kathmandu
22MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, A330-300 operating
Doha – Kigali eff 02JUL20 3 of 7 weekly operates as nonstop terminator, replacing 1-stop via Entebbe
Doha – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam – Doha 26MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled
Doha – Kochi
13MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly
22MAR20 – 15APR20 11 weekly cancelled
16APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 11 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating
Doha – Kozhikode
12MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
22MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled
Doha – Krabi 29MAR20 – 18APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating (selected dates A350-900XWB)
Doha – Kuala Lumpur
16MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Doha – Kuwait City
14MAR20 – 07APR20 10 daily cancelled
08APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 10 to 3 daily (Selected dates 1-2 daily)
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 10 to 9 daily
Doha – Kyiv Borispil 17MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 daily cancelled
Doha – Lagos 24MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Lagos – Accra eff 17JUN20 Lagos – Accra sector begins on 17JUN20, instead of 15APR20
Doha – Lahore 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Doha – Larnaca 19MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 daily cancelled
Doha – Lisbon
20MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled
eff 01JUN20 Increase from 7 to 11 weekly
eff 01JUL20 Increase from 7 to 12 weekly, 11 weekly from 05AUG20. 787-8 operating
Doha – London Gatwick
23MAR20 – 31MAY20 18 weekly cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Doha – London Heathrow
Overall service reduces from 6 to 4 daily from 29MAR20 to 15APR20, 3 daily from 16APR20, 2 daily from 01MAY20 to 31MAY20
QR005/006 14MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
QR003/004 19MAR20 – 30JUN20 777-300ER replaces A380
QR009/010 19MAR20 – 30JUN20 A350-1000XWB replaces A380, 4 weekly (A380 scheduled on 28/29/31MAR20)
QR011/012
19MAR20 – 29MAR20 3 weekly cancelled
30MAR20 – 31MAY20 A350-1000XWB replaces A380 (Selected dates 777-300ER)
QR001/002 16APR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled (Previous plan: eff 20MAR20)
QR007/008 01MAY20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled (Previous plan: eff 01APR20)
QR015/016 01APR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Los Angeles
21MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-200LR operating
01APR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
eff 01JUN20 A350-1000XWB replaces 777-200LR, 1 daily (Previous plan: eff 01MAY20)
Doha – Luanda eff 14OCT20 New route, 4 weekly 787-8
Doha – Lyon eff 25JUN20 New route, 5 weekly 787-8 (Previously scheduled from 23JUN20)
Doha – Madrid
20MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 787-8 operating instead of A350-900XWB
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A350-900XWB operating
Doha – Malaga 06JUL20 – 31AUG20 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly, 777-200LR operating. Selected dates operated by 777-300ER
Doha – Male
17MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily
01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 21 to 10 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Doha – Malta
20MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled
29MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Doha – Manchester
23MAR20 – 16APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, 777-300ER/787-8 operating (Previous plan: until 31MAR20)
17APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 787-8 operating (Previous plan: eff 01APR20)
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Doha – Manila
11MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 14 weekly
22MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 11 weekly
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Doha – Maputo
22MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled
eff 03JUL20 Planned 4th weekly (and 5th weekly from 05AUG20) unchanged, 787-8 operating
Doha – Marrakech – Rabat – Doha 18MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled
Doha – Mashhad 26FEB20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Melbourne
27MAR20 – 30APR20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily, QR994/995 operated by 777-300ER
01APR20 – 31MAY20 QR904/905 A350-1000XWB replaces A380, 1 daily
QR994 DOH0905 – 0600+1MEL 77W D
QR904 DOH2035 – 1730+1MEL 351 D
QR995 MEL1500 – 2250DOH 77W D
QR905 MEL2135 – 0525+1DOH 351 D
Doha – Miami
09APR20 – 01JUN20 1 daily cancelled (Previous plan: eff 01APR20)
eff 01AUG20 A350-1000XWB replaces -900XWB, 5 weekly
Doha – Milan Malpensa
11MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 daily cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily
Doha – Mombasa 23MAR20 – 01JUN20 4 weekly cancelled
Doha – Multan 14MAR20 – 01JUN20 4 weekly cancelled
Doha – Mumbai
22MAR20 – 12APR20 1 daily cancelled
13APR20 – 30MAY20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily
Doha – Munich
01APR20 – 13APR20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly, 777-300ER operating
14APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER operating (A350-900XWB replaces 777 from 01MAY20)
Doha – Muscat 16MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 2-3 daily
Doha – Nairobi
14MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Doha – New York JFK 25MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-1000XWB operating (A350-900XWB from 01APR20 to 30APR20)
Doha – Nur-Sultan eff 30JUN20 New route, 2 weekly A320 (Previously scheduled from 30MAR20)
Doha – Osaka Kansai eff 23JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A350-900XWB (Previously scheduled from 06APR20, 4 weekly initially)
Doha – Oslo
20MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB from 02APR20
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly
Doha – Paris CDG
QR039/040
18MAR20 – 31MAY20 A350-900XWB/777-300ER replaces A380
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 777-300ER replaces A380
QR041/042
22MAR20 – 30APR20 A350-900XWB replaces A380 (Planned cancellation delayed to 01MAY20, instead of eff 01APR20)
01MAY20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
QR037/038 01APR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Penang – Langkawi
23MAR20 – 01JUN20 5 weekly cancelled
02JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating
eff 03AUG20 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly, 787-8 operating
Doha – Perth
QR900/901 A380 operation extended to 16APR20 (Previous plan: until 19MAR20)
29MAR20 – 30APR20 Increase from 7 to 13 weekly, new flight QR990/991 with 777-300ER
01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 777-300ER replaces A380
QR900 DOH0150 – 1820PER 388
QR990 DOH2040 – 1310+1PER 77W D
QR991 PER1545 – 2235DOH 77W D
QR901 PER2245 – 0535+1DOH 388
Doha – Peshawar 15MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Philadelphia
21MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
eff 01JUN20 777-300ER replaces A350-900XWB, 1 daily
Doha – Pisa 04MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Prague
23MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
01APR20 – 27APR20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A320 operating (Previous plan: 3 weekly)
28APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A320 operating
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
eff 01JUL20 Widebody aircraft service increases from 1 to 2 daily (Previous plan: eff 29MAR20)
Doha – Rome
03MAR20 – 22MAR20 Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly
23MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER/787-8 operating (Previous plan: 3 weekly)
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly
Doha – Salalah 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 daily cancelled
Doha – Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 23MAR20 – 29JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-200LR operating (Previous plan: 5 weekly)
Doha – Sarajevo
21MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Shanghai Pu Dong 03FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Shiraz 26FEB20 – 31MAY20 1 daily A320 cancelled
Doha – Sialkot 17MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled
Doha – Singapore
22MAR20 – 30MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-1000XWB operating (Previous plan: mix of A350-900/-1000XWB)
31MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Doha – Skopje
18MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Sofia
22MAR20 – 31MAY20 11 weekly cancelled
eff 01JUN20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Sohar 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Stockholm Arlanda
22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 4 weekly
29MAR20 – 12APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 4 weekly)
13APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating (787-8 in May; Previous plan: 2-3 weekly)
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly
Doha – Sulaymaniyah
18MAR20 – 31MAR20 7 weekly cancelled
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Sydney
QR908/909 A380 service extended to 31MAR20
29MAR20 – 30APR20 Increase from 2 to 3 daily, new flight QR988/989 operating from 29MAR20 to 30APR20
01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily (QR908/909 with A350-1000XWB)
QR906 DOH0915 – 0730+1SYD 77W D
QR988 DOH1900 – 1725+1SYD 77W D
QR908 DOH2030 – 1855+1SYD 351 D
QR907 SYD1650 – 2345DOH 77W D
QR989 SYD2145 – 0505+1DOH 77W D
QR909 SYD2215 – 0530+1DOH 351 D
Doha – Sydney – Canberra 02APR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Tbilisi
21MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 daily cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly
Doha – Tehran Imam Khomeini 26FEB20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 20-22 to 7 weekly
Doha – Thessaloniki 21MAR20 – 01JUN20 3 weekly cancelled
Doha – Thira 01JUL20 – 07OCT20 New seasonal route, 3 weekly A320 (Previously scheduled from 20MAY20)
Doha – Thiruvananthapuram
11MAR20 – 20MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
21MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled
Doha – Tokyo Haneda 21MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Tokyo Narita 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily
Doha – Trabzon 03JUN20 – 30SEP20 New route, 3 weekly A320 (Previous plan: eff 20MAY20)
Doha – Tunis
18MAR20 – 02APR20 1 daily cancelled
03APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB
Doha – Venice
04MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
eff 01JUL20 Increase from 7 to 11 weekly, additional flights operated by 787-8 (A330-200 in October 2020)
Doha – Warsaw
15MAR20 – 31MAY20 14-18 weekly cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly
eff 01JUL20 Increase from 14 to 18 weekly (Previously scheduled from 22MAY20)
Doha – Washington Dulles
20MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER (Previous plan: A350-1000XWB)
Doha – Windhoek
16MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled
29MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled
eff 01JUN20 Increase from 4 to 5 weekly (previously scheduled from 30MAR20). 1 daily from 02JUL20
Doha – Yangon
29MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Doha – Yerevan
23MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
eff 01JUL20 A330-200/-300 replaces A320, 1 daily (Previously scheduled from 29MAR20)
Doha – Zagreb
21MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 6-7 weekly
01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Zurich
23MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
02APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly
01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly
eff 01AUG20 Planned increase from 14 to 18 weekly unchanged
Qatar Airways NS20 Operations as of 1450GMT 27MAR20
Posted
Qatar Airways in the last 48-72 hours filed additional changes to its Northern summer 2020 operation, as the airline filed additional changes for following destinations for the month of April 2020: Athens, Auckland, Bangkok, Beijing, Berlin Tegel, Brisbane (new destination), Buenos Aires Ezeiza, Cape Town, Chengdu, Chicago O’Hare, Chongqing, Colombo, Copenhagen, Denpasar, Dublin, Edinburgh, Frankfurt, Guangzhou, Johannesburg, Kuwait City, London Heathrow, Manchester, Melbourne, Miami, Mumbai, Munich, New York JFK, Paris CDG, Perth, Prague, Rome, Sao Paulo Guarulhos, Singapore, Stockholm Arlanda, Sydney.