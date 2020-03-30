Avianca 2020 Domestic operations as of 29MAR20

Avianca since last week temporary suspended scheduled passenger operation on domestic routes in Colombia, which went into effect on 0000LT 25MAR20. The airline intends to resume operation by 13APR20. Previously reported, International service to resume on 01MAY20.



Upon service resumption, the Star Alliance carrier schedules 588 weekly domestic flights (figure for week of 19APR20), compared to 2631 weekly, based on OAG schedules 29MAR20 vs 01MAR20.



Bogota – Armenia 14 weekly (original plan: 42 weekly)

Bogota – Barrancabermeja 14 weekly (19 weekly)

Bogota – Barranquilla 14 weekly (77 weekly)

Bogota – Bucaramanga 14 weekly (84 weekly)

Bogota – Cali 21 weekly (137 weekly)

Bogota – Cartagena 14 weekly (102 weekly)

Bogota – Corozal 7 weekly (14 weekly)

Bogota – Cucuta 14 weekly (54 weekly)

Bogota – Ibague 14 weekly (33 weekly)

Bogota – Leticia 3 weekly (7 weekly)

Bogota – Manizales 14 weekly (28 weekly)

Bogota – Medellin Jose Maria Cordova 21 weekly (155 weekly)

Bogota – Monteria 7 weekly (35 weekly)

Bogota – Neiva 14 weekly (35 weekly)

Bogota – Pasto 7 weekly (28 weekly)

Bogota – Pereira 14 weekly (63 weekly)

Bogota – Popayan 7 weekly (21 weekly)

Bogota – Riohacha 7 weekly (14 weekly)

Bogota – San Andres Island 4 weekly (21 weekly)

Bogota – Santa Marta 7 weekly (53 weekly)

Bogota – Valledupar 7 weekly (21 weekly)

Bogota – Villavicencio 7 weekly (27 weekly)

Bogota – Yopal 7 weekly (14 weekly)

Cali – Pasto 7 weekly (14 weekly)

Cali – Tumaco 7 weekly (14 weekly)

Medellin Enrique Olaya Herrerra – Bucaramanga 7 weekly (14 weekly)

Medellin Enrique Olaya Herrerra – Monteria 14 weekly (21 weekly)

Medellin Enrique Olaya Herrerra – Quibdo 7 weekly (21 weekly)



The airline has already cancelled domestic routes in Peru, Ecuador and Guatemala. These routes expected to resume by 01MAY20.